Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Surpasses Passenger Record

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has broken another passenger record. 2024 is the busiest year ever in the airport’s history. The year-end passenger numbers show a 7.5 percent increase from 2023’s record-breaking numbers. In total, 52,325,266 passengers came through Phoenix Sky Harbor’s terminals in 2024.

“The airport continues to set the bar for record accomplishments,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “Our state’s top economic engine provides visitors and residents alike an efficient and enjoyable travel experience, with new improvements constantly underway. I’m proud of the work our airport team and partners have done over the past year, and as we celebrate the 90th anniversary of the City of Phoenix purchasing Sky Harbor, I’m looking forward to the airport’s continued growth and exciting developments still to come.”

Additionally, this is the first time the airport has ever surpassed the 50 million passenger mark in a year. On December 17, the airport held an event to recognize the 50 millionth passenger through Phoenix Sky Harbor in 2024. The Reynolds family was recognized with fanfare.

Like 2023, 2024 saw the airport continue to elevate the passenger experience and receive additional honors. New concessions like Arizona Roadtrip, Fan Shop by PGA Tour, the Coca-Cola Lounge, No Boundaries, Phoenix Magazine Café and Market, and the Sapphire Lounge by The Club opened. Waymo expanded its autonomous vehicle pick-ups to the terminal curbs. The airport launched a Green Business Partner Program to recognize sustainability efforts among airport stakeholders. The airport opened more than 10 new art exhibitions throughout its facilities and brought onboard 35 new Navigator volunteers and 15 therapy dog teams. Additionally, the airport successfully welcomed visitors coming to the area for such special events as the NCAA Final Four and the WNBA All Star Game.

International air service continued to expand at Phoenix Sky Harbor. In 2024, the airport welcomed two new airlines – Air France and Porter. Air France started nonstop service three times a week to Paris in May. Though the service was slated to be seasonal, the airline extended it to year-round just before the first flights, and most recently, Air France announced an increase in summer service with flights operating five days per week. Porter Airlines began new nonstop service to Toronto in October. America’s Friendliest Airport® also saw an increase in international service in 2024 with American’s new route to Tijuana and expanded service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta. Flair Airlines began service to Edmonton and Vancouver. The airport will see additional international air service in March with the return of AeroMexico. They will be launching nonstop flights to Mexico City on March 30. Phoenix Sky Harbor also saw the addition of many new domestic routes, and in fact, 2024 had the most destinations offered in the airport’s history.

Phoenix Sky Harbor also received several honors including Employer of the Year by the WTS Metropolitan Phoenix Chapter, Airport of the Year from the Airport Minority Advisory Council, and the Regional Contribution Award from the Greater Phoenix Economic Chamber.

In 2024, the airport also released its updated economic impact numbers. The Phoenix Airport System remains the largest economic engine in the state of Arizona with an estimated annual impact of $44.3 billion.

The Airport continues to invest in improving its facilities to boost safety, capacity, efficiency and user-experience. A new north-south taxiway is currently under construction, and construction will begin in the near future on a new six gate north concourse at Terminal 3. The airport also has plans for a post-security walkway between Terminals 3 and 4, and last Spring, announced a new West Terminal would be coming to the airport in the coming years.