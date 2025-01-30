MSP Logs 6.9% Increase in Passenger Growth in 2024

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) passenger traffic totaled 37.2 million in 2024, marking a 6.9% increase over 2023. It’s the fourth straight year of growth and pulls the airport within 6.2% of its annual passenger total record of 39.5 million set in 2019.

This growth was buoyed by strong international demand from MSP, which set a new record in 2024 for international passengers, 3,569,721 — besting the previous record set in 2019 and 19.6% over 2023’s total of 2,984,169 international passengers. Airlines at MSP served 32 international destinations last year — matching the record level set in 2019.

“In the past year, we celebrated the addition of several nonstop routes to Europe,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “Aer Lingus resumed service to Dublin, Delta added Dublin to its destinations, and Lufthansa launched year-round service from MSP to Frankfurt. Overall, we had strong performance from our airlines, expanding global connections and adding capacity and destinations across the U.S.”

The past year’s growth was most evident at Terminal 2, which set an annual record of more than 6.8 million passengers, up nearly 12% over the previous record set in 2023. Sun Country Airlines, which is the largest carrier in Terminal 2, added 13 markets in 2024, bringing its total nonstop markets from MSP to 103 destinations for the year. Terminal 2 supported 46,655 airline operations, setting another annual record. Year-end reporting showed that MSP supported 341,823 total operations (takeoffs and landings, all aircraft types), a 5.5% increase over 2023.

MSP airlines served 163 nonstop destinations in 2024, up from 156 in 2023. MSP averaged 60,644 daily departing seats, up from 56,823 a year ago — an increase of 6.7%.

The top airlines at MSP based on 2024 passenger market share were:







1. Delta* 69.5% 2. Sun Country 11.5% 3. Southwest 4.8% 4. American* 4.4% 5. United* 4.4% 6. Frontier 1.4% 7. Spirit 0.9% 8. Other 3.1%

Percentages rounded. *Includes regional affiliates.

See full 2024 MSP Passengers and Operations Summary

“This past year, we saw a strong commitment from MSP’s legacy airlines and new carriers to add service, expand frequencies, and add more seats with larger aircraft on various routes, which supports Minnesota businesses and gives travelers more options,” said MAC Chair Rick King. “The growth is combined with the MAC’s continued focus on delivering exceptional airport experiences, which helped MSP earn several prestigious industry and global travel awards in 2024.”

MSP Airport earned the No. 1 ranking among mega airports for the second time in three years in the J.D. Power 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. MSP achieved the highest customer satisfaction rankings for each of the seven airport dimensions that form the basis for the overall award.

Airports Council International (ACI) named MSP as the Best Airport in North America for the 25-40 million passenger category through its global passenger survey program. The recognition was the seventh out of the last eight years through ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program.

Travel + Leisure readers ranked MSP as its best U.S. airport in the 2024 World’s Best Awards. The Travel + Leisure awards are based on hundreds of thousands of reader surveys ranking in multiple categories, including access, check-in and security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design.