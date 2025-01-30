HOUSTON—According to air service data, Houston Airports welcomed 63.1 million passengers in 2024. The total combines passenger counts at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU). The previous record was set in 2023 with 60.1 million passengers.



Banner travel periods in 2024, like Spring Break, Memorial Day and Thanksgiving, helped Houston Airports set a new all-time record. Despite record volume, traffic conditions at the airport had improved dramatically by December.



“Houston’s airports are setting new records and proving to be a driving force behind the region’s economic growth. With 63.1 million passengers in 2024, we’re creating jobs, supporting businesses and strengthening Houston’s reputation as a premier destination for travel and commerce,” said Houston Airports Director of Aviation Jim Szczesniak. “These record-breaking numbers signal strong momentum as we prepare to welcome the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Houston Airports remains committed to expanding connectivity, enhancing infrastructure and delivering a first-class experience that keeps Houston moving forward.”



Houston Airports continues to demonstrate its strength as a global air cargo hub. With 552,330 metric tons of cargo handled in 2024, the airport system narrowly missed the 2022 record by 638 metric tons – a difference of just 0.1%.



A Closer Look at 2024: 48.4 million total passengers at IAH

14.6 million total passengers at HOU

50.0 million total domestic passengers at IAH & HOU

13.1 million total international passengers at IAH & HOU

New All-Time Records in International Markets: 5.0 million total passengers to Mexico in 2024, up 3% from 2023

3.6 million total passengers to Central and South America in 2024, up 9% from 2023

2024 Houston Airports Economic Impact Study: $40.6 billion generated in output to the regional economy

Responsible for 207,787 jobs

generating $13.2 billion in labor income

$2.4 billion in local and state tax revenue

$13.8 billion in cargo-related output

Key Highlights of 2024: Houston Airports maintains ‘World’s Best Airport Art’ program for second consecutive year. $30 million in restroom updates coming to IAH and HOU. Houston Airports teams with Airbus and the Center for Houston’s Future to study the feasibility of a hydrogen hub at IAH. IAH construction updates: expanded Terminal D, new TSA recheck area, 600 new parking spaces and new International Arrivals Curb open. Dale Chihuly’s largest airport commission unveiled in the new IAH International Terminal. Ablution Room opens inside Terminal D at IAH. Frontier Airlines, United Airlines, Avelo Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and Allegiant Airlines expand service from Houston. The Houston Spaceport initiates collaboration with the French Space Agency (CNES) and Rice University. HOU maintains its 5-star Skytrax rating and status as ‘Best Regional Airport in North America’ for a third straight year. New and upgraded TSA equipment is unveiled at HOU. ​​​​​​ ​​​​​​



