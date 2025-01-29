SSP America Promotes Chief Financial Officer George Mboya to Deputy Chief Executive Officer

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chief Financial Officer George Mboya to the role of deputy chief executive officer. George will perform a dual role, continuing to serve as chief financial officer. In this new capacity, George’s responsibilities will expand to encompass key leadership in all aspects of SSP America’s ongoing growth across the US, Canada, and Central and South America.

George joined SSP America in 2017, initially serving as senior vice president and corporate controller before stepping into the role of chief financial officer in 2019. Throughout his tenure, George has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s success, collaborating closely with Pat Murray, SSP America’s chief executive officer. As CFO, George is responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of the company, managing more than a billion dollars in revenue, and contributing significantly to SSP America’s remarkable growth during a transformative period.

George brings a wealth of experience in the food and beverage industry. Prior to joining SSP America, he held senior financial roles at Compass Group in both the American and Canadian markets, as well as at Sodexo Canada.

With over two decades of experience in business administration and financial management, George’s expertise spans strategy, financial reporting, treasury, financial controls, financial planning and analysis, budgeting and forecasting, cost management, risk assessment, analysis of new business opportunities, and more. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) and certified management accountant (CMA) and holds an MBA in finance from the United States International University Africa.

Pat Murray commented, “George is a natural leader with the experience needed to contribute to our unprecedented growth. I’ve worked closely with George for years. His promotion to deputy CEO, along with his role as CFO, will be instrumental in supporting our continued success as we pursue our company-wide goals. As our growth continues, George’s keen financial acumen, eye for risk management and new business, and experience throughout our footprint will serve him—and SSP America—well.”