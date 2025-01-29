David N. Edwards Jr., to Retire from the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District

The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District has announced that President and CEO David N. Edwards Jr., A.A.E. will retire on January 9, 2026, after 16 years of leading Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) and 38 years of leadership in the aviation industry.

Edwards has served as the President and CEO of the GSP Airport District since July 2009. He began his career in aviation with the Dade County Aviation Department in Miami, FL. His distinguished career includes serving as the Airport Director for the Asheville Regional Airport, the Executive Director of the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority, and holding leadership positions with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Throughout his career, Edwards has been actively involved in community and industry organizations. He is past Chairman of the Board for Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA), a former Board of Director for ACI World, and a past Chairman of the Small Airports Committee for ACI-NA. He has served as President of the North Carolina Airports Association and is a past President of the Southeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). He has also served on Boards of the Greer Development Corporation, Gibbs Cancer Center, Upstate SC Alliance, Greenville Chamber, VisitGreenvilleSC, and One Spartanburg. He is an Accredited Airport Executive by AAAE.

During Edwards’ tenure, GSP has been recognized as a leader among airports for its achievements in customer service, technology implementation, innovation, and financial stability. During his leadership at GSP, Edwards led efforts to achieve the following:

· Increased revenues for the Airport District from $18.9 million to $72.2 million.

· Increased annual passenger enplanement activity from 636,987 to 1,447,797.

· Positioned GSP as a top 25 cargo airport in the U.S. based on international trade value and volume.

· Achieved the greatest number of airlines and the most nonstop destinations in the history of the airport. Edwards lured Southwest Airlines, Avelo Airlines, Breeze Airways among others while launching the airport’s first nonstop service to the West Coast.

· Implemented over $400 million in infrastructure investments including the Wingspan terminal modernization project, the expansion of cargo facilities, the addition of new public parking lots, significant roadway improvements, a new fuel farm, Facilities buildings, corporate hangars, airfield improvements, rental car facilities and the expansion of the GSP International Logistics Park.

· Established several new airport business models including the formation of Cerulean Aviation to manage the general aviation terminal (FBO), cargo operations and commercial fueling. Edwards transitioned much of the airport’s food and beverage services to a management contract allowing for more input into daily operations and improved customer service.

· Increased Airport District staffing from 85 full-time employees to 240 and positioned GSP as a top 50 employer in South Carolina.

· Recognized for efforts to establish GSP as the Best Airport in North America for three of the last four years according to its customers.

“Dave has dedicated 16 years and countless hours to GSP, and his achievements will not be forgotten. He has assembled a dedicated team of aviation professionals and has been an exceptional leader for the Airport District. Together, we have navigated numerous challenges, celebrated countless successes and worked diligently to enhance the travel experience for all who pass through our facility. Dave has laid a solid foundation for the future of our organization,” said Minor Shaw, Chair for the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Commission.

Reflecting on this career at GSP. Edwards said, “I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished during my tenure. From the expansion of our terminal complex and other facilities to the implementation of innovative technology and business practices, we have positioned GSP as a key player in the aviation industry. I am confident that GSP will continue to achieve great things in the future.”

The GSP Airport Commission has established a succession plan and process, and it will execute that plan in advance of Edwards’ departure in January 2026.