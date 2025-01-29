Louis Armstrong Airport Unveils New Brand Ahead of Super Bowl LIX

the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) unveiled its new brand identity at a special pep rally for Airport employees as they prepare to welcome visitors from around the globe to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX next week.

See the new brand at: https://flymsy.com/business/newsroom/our-brand/.

The new brand was developed through thoughtful community engagement, collaborative workshops, and a design process that married modernity with tradition. The end result is a dynamic new identity that reflects the spirit of New Orleans and the surrounding region, as well as the airport’s role as a global gateway.

See brand launch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNu1cW9us3A

The updated symbol, a Fleur de Lis, is clean and streamlined with lines suggesting a plane taking flight—a celebration of movement, progress and connection. With origins that span cultures and continents, the Fleur de Lis has historically symbolized beauty, nobility, strength and rebirth—all attributes that align with New Orleans’ cultural identity and the airport’s role as a gateway to possibility.

The new color palette incorporates elements inspired by architecture, nature and food—key aspects of New Orleans’ identity that resonate with the public.

The Airport is named after Louis Armstrong and his name is featured on the top line standing alone in a place of prominence.

The unveiling comes at a pivotal time for the airport and the city, as New Orleans gears up to host thousands of visitors for Super Bowl LIX. The new brand underscores MSY’s commitment to delivering a world-class travel experience that stays true to the city’s legacy of hospitality and vibrancy.