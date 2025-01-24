The Port of Oakland Partners with ADK to Recruit Aviation Marketing Manager

ADK Consulting and Executive Search, a prominent boutique executive search firm, partnered with The Port of Oakland to recruit its new Aviation Marketing Manager, Daniel Schwartz, for Oakland Airport (OAK). In this role, he will manage a variety of marketing, promotional, and community involvement programs to increase passenger, air cargo, and aircraft maintenance activities and passenger support services at OAK. Mr. Schwartz began his new role on January 21, 2025.

Mr. Schwartz has a strong marketing background focused on relationship building, collaboration, and communication. Most recently, he was Senior Director, Global Tourism Development for the San Francisco Travel Association. In that position, he led global tourism development and marketing programs that increased leisure visitation from the destination’s largest source markets, driving economic impact for the San Francisco Bay Area. He has served as Marketing Officer for Etihad Airways and as Deputy Promotions Manager for Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

“I’m thrilled to join Oakland Airport during an exciting chapter with major capital projects aimed at enhancing the customer experience,” said Mr. Schwartz. “I’m eager to be part of the vibrant Oakland community, promote the exciting and unique destination, and collaborate with both existing and prospective airline partners.”

Mr. Schwartz received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts.