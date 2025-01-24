New Pittsburgh International Airport Terminal 80 Percent Complete and Set for 2025 Opening

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) has reached the 80 percent completion mark and has announced that it is set to open in 2025. PIT aims to transform travel by undergoing an ambitious, airport-wide modernization to better meet the needs of a region on the rise.

The new Pittsburgh International Airport features a passenger-first design that reflects the values of a modern Pittsburgh region and yields a seamless, smarter and more welcoming curb-to-gate experience.

Inside the terminal, crews have been hard at work, marking key developments. The first escalators were installed, the state-of-the-art baggage system was tested for the first time, and the first ceiling tiles were placed—each a vital step toward creating a modern, efficient travel experience. The building also saw the unveiling of the constellation lights that will illuminate the terminal.

On the exterior, the terminal began to take its striking form as workers installed the final curtainwall glass. This glass façade, with its expansive windows, will transform the terminal into a massive observation deck, offering travelers sweeping views of the runway and surrounding landscape. This design, which emphasizes openness and connection to the outdoors, reflects the airport’s commitment to creating a welcoming, world-class environment.

Meanwhile, the terrazzo floors took shape as the first pours were made. Local artist Clayton Merrell’s intricate patterns—designed to represent the leaves of Western Pennsylvania—complement the tree-like structural columns that span the terminal, adding an artistic touch that connects the space to its regional roots.

The interior also saw the first set of painted “trees,” which will bring vibrant color to the terminal, further enhancing the aesthetic of the space. These visual milestones showcase the growing vision of what the new terminal will become: a modern, functional and beautiful gateway to the world.

One of the key features of the new terminal includes a bridge and tunnel that will seamlessly link the new terminal to the current airside terminal.

In the first half of 2025, crews will focus on finishing interior details, including the installation of airline ticket counters, the new security checkpoint and the completion of the connector bridge linking the new and old terminals.

The state-of-the-art baggage system will be fully operational, as will the expansive baggage claim belts. Rental car desks will be built and ready to serve passengers, while the new parking garage will be ready to welcome travelers.

With roadway lines painted, wayfinding signs installed, and every system tested and retested, Pittsburgh International Airport will be ready to open its doors to the world. The dream of a modern, efficient, and welcoming airport will soon be a reality—a true legacy for the Pittsburgh region.

This airport is being built for Pittsburghers, by Pittsburghers. Local workers are building the terminal, and more than 85 percent of materials are locally sourced. The project has added an estimated 14,300 direct and indirect jobs in the region. And it has generated an estimated $2.5 billion in economic activity, with no state or local tax dollars used. When complete, the new facility will modernize the experience for the passenger as well as improve technology, increase efficiency and sustainability, and reduce maintenance costs.