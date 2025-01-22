Fraport Washington Partnership Celebrates First Year with “A Journey of Excellence” Customer Service Awards Gala

Fraport Washington Partnership, in honor of its first year managing the concessions programs at two of the nation’s largest airports, Reagan National and Dulles International, held its inaugural Customer Service Awards Gala on Jan. 9, 2025. More than 150 guests gathered for "A Journey of Excellence," an evening filled with celebration, inspiration, and recognition at the Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner. This five-star event featured a cocktail reception, delectable dining, a keynote address by customer service expert Vance Morris, and an awards ceremony that recognized several specialty retail and food and drink establishments and their dedicated staff for consistently providing exceptional customer service.

“It is an immense honor to acknowledge the achievements of the concessions operators and staff who diligently work each day to enhance the passenger experience at these fast-growing U.S. airports,” expressed Alyson Murphy, Vice President of Fraport Washington. "We are thrilled to mark this occasion and extend our gratitude to the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (MWAA), as well as our airport partners and operators, for their support. Our journey with MWAA commenced in early 2024. As we continue to work together to deliver innovative programs and exceptional service to air travelers, we look forward to reaching even greater heights in the days to come."

In its first year of management, Fraport Washington's dedicated teams at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) welcomed 32 new units to their programs. Travelers can anticipate a diverse array of iconic and local brands, as well as unique retail and culinary experiences. Recent additions include Capital One Landing at DCA and South Block at IAD. Many more exciting arrivals are scheduled for 2025 and beyond.

During the awards ceremony, Fraport Washington announced eight honorees across four categories, presenting them with crystal awards and cash prizes. Additionally, the top-performing retailers of Pepsi® products were recognized. And the winners are:

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

· Unit of the Year: Elevation Burger – Fox Pubs

· Manager of the Year: Soo Young Yang – OTG

· Wings Superstar: Tonya Bonds – Capital Image

· Best Reviews: Paradies Lagardère

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

· Unit of the Year: Vino Volo – Paradies Lagardère

· Manager of the Year: Sayeda Jaghoori – Starbucks HMSHost

· Wings Superstar: Obaied Rahim – Travel Tech

· Best Reviews: Concessions International

Pepsi Sales Awards

· DCA: Lickety Split – CREWS

· IAD: Paradies Lagardère

“While these are considered the ‘best of the best,’ we are grateful for all our winners – the managers of the month and WINGS honorees - who go ‘above and beyond’ to ensure the utmost satisfaction of passengers, visitors, and airport staff alike,” Ms. Murphy remarked. “We have an exciting lineup of activities planned for the upcoming year. Our ongoing training and recognition programs are designed to reward and motivate exceptional customer service. This is a goal that we strive to achieve every day.”