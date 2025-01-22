SLC International Airport Reports Record Passengers for 2024

Another year, another record breaker. The Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) has hit a new high with a 5.2 percent increase in passengers reported during 2024.

From January 1 through December 31, 2024, the airport recorded 28,364,610 passengers. This surpasses the previous record of 26,952,754 passengers in 2023. The growth can be attributed primarily to an increase in the number of domestic passengers, which totaled 26,993,022 in 2024 compared to the previous high of 25,629,460 in 2023. The number of international passengers totaled 1,371,588 in 2024, compared to 1,323,294 in 2023.

“Utah’s dynamic economy, including the growth in visitors and skiers, played a significant role in the increase in passengers last year,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports (SLCDA). “The addition of new nonstop destinations—thanks to our hub carrier Delta Air Lines—boosted passenger numbers as did our added gate capacity, which attracted new airlines to SLC.”

Since opening Phase 1 of The New SLC in fall 2020, the following new airlines have landed at SLC: Air Canada, Avelo, Hawaiian, Spirit and Sun Country. On May 15, WestJet, a Canadian carrier, will launch at SLC with nonstop service to Edmonton, Alberta.

The former SLC airport, which closed in fall 2020, was built to accommodate 10 million passengers and was operating at nearly three times its capacity in 2019. The New SLC Airport is designed to accommodate 34 million passengers at the full build out of Phase 4, which is anticipated to open in fall 2026.