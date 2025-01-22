Springfield Airport Customers Set New Record

In 2024, a record 1.4 million total passengers used the airport. This represents a 10.4% increase from the previous year and a 68% increase from ten years ago.
Growth is expected to continue in the new year, and with it comes growing pains. Four improvement projects will begin at the airline terminal this year, all of which will impact airport customers.
"These projects will be inconvenient for customers," says Brian Weiler, airport director. "We're asking everyone to bear with us. I encourage everyone flying from Springfield to monitor project updates on the airport website and social media, and to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight's departure time."
Improvement Projects Overview
Airline Terminal Floor Replacement
- Expected to begin in early spring.
- The terminal carpet, now 16 years old, has reached the end of its useful life.
- Replacement includes all public areas of the terminal and may cause customer inconvenience.
- Estimated cost: $4 million to $5 million.
Jet Bridges
- Replacement of five of the terminal's ten jet bridges is set to start in June.
- The current jet bridges are over 30 years old and require frequent repairs.
- Replacement will occur one at a time to minimize flight delays.
- The project should be completed by the end of 2025.
- Estimated cost: $7.6 million.
Airline Terminal Apron Expansion
- Expanding the apron (the paved area where airliners park, load passengers, and refuel).
- This project aims to reduce congestion as the number of airliners grows and prepare for future terminal expansion.
- Customers have occasionally experienced flight delays due to apron congestion.
- Estimated cost: $8.8 million, with $6.4 million funded by a federal grant obtained by retired U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.
Expansion of Terminal Parking Lot
- Short-term parking will increase by approximately 300 spaces, effectively doubling the lot size.
- Construction will likely begin in early summer and finish by the end of the year.
- Estimated cost: $3 million to $4 million.
2024 Passenger Growth by the Numbers
Year-over-Year Growth Trends:
|Year
|Total Passengers
|Change from Previous Year
|2014
|846,324
|12%
|2015
|913,395
|7.9%
|2016
|952,703
|4.3%
|2017
|993,129
|4.2%
|2018
|1,075,425
|8.3%
|2019
|1,187,068
|10.4%
|2020
|598,604
|-49.6%
|2021
|968,227
|61.7%
|2022
|1,109,529
|14.6%
|2023
|1,292,007
|16.5%
|2024
|1,426,922
|10.4%
Total Estimated Costs for 2025 Projects
- Terminal flooring: $4 million to $5 million
- Jet bridges: $7.6 million
- Apron expansion: $8.8 million
- Parking expansion: $3 million to $4 million
Total Estimated Cost: $25.4 million