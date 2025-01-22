Springfield Airport Customers Set New Record

In 2024, a record 1.4 million total passengers used the airport. This represents a 10.4% increase from the previous year and a 68% increase from ten years ago.

Growth is expected to continue in the new year, and with it comes growing pains. Four improvement projects will begin at the airline terminal this year, all of which will impact airport customers.

"These projects will be inconvenient for customers," says Brian Weiler, airport director. "We're asking everyone to bear with us. I encourage everyone flying from Springfield to monitor project updates on the airport website and social media, and to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight's departure time."

Improvement Projects Overview

Airline Terminal Floor Replacement

Expected to begin in early spring.

The terminal carpet, now 16 years old, has reached the end of its useful life.

Replacement includes all public areas of the terminal and may cause customer inconvenience.

Estimated cost: $4 million to $5 million.

Jet Bridges

Replacement of five of the terminal's ten jet bridges is set to start in June.

The current jet bridges are over 30 years old and require frequent repairs.

Replacement will occur one at a time to minimize flight delays.

The project should be completed by the end of 2025.

Estimated cost: $7.6 million.

Airline Terminal Apron Expansion

Expanding the apron (the paved area where airliners park, load passengers, and refuel).

This project aims to reduce congestion as the number of airliners grows and prepare for future terminal expansion.

Customers have occasionally experienced flight delays due to apron congestion.

Estimated cost: $8.8 million, with $6.4 million funded by a federal grant obtained by retired U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.

Expansion of Terminal Parking Lot

Short-term parking will increase by approximately 300 spaces, effectively doubling the lot size.

Construction will likely begin in early summer and finish by the end of the year.

Estimated cost: $3 million to $4 million.

2024 Passenger Growth by the Numbers

Year-over-Year Growth Trends:

Year Total Passengers Change from Previous Year 2014 846,324 12% 2015 913,395 7.9% 2016 952,703 4.3% 2017 993,129 4.2% 2018 1,075,425 8.3% 2019 1,187,068 10.4% 2020 598,604 -49.6% 2021 968,227 61.7% 2022 1,109,529 14.6% 2023 1,292,007 16.5% 2024 1,426,922 10.4%

Total Estimated Costs for 2025 Projects

Terminal flooring : $4 million to $5 million

: $4 million to $5 million Jet bridges : $7.6 million

: $7.6 million Apron expansion : $8.8 million

: $8.8 million Parking expansion: $3 million to $4 million

Total Estimated Cost: $25.4 million