Landrum & Brown Welcomes Michael Mullaney as Associate Vice President to Drive Expanded Concession and Non-Aeronautical Revenue Services

Landrum & Brown (L&B) is proud to announce an exciting expansion of our Airport Concession and Non-Aeronautical Revenue Consulting services that strengthens our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of airports worldwide. This growth is made possible through the strategic hire of Michael Mullaney, a visionary leader with over 40 years of transformative experience in the aviation industry. This expanded service is a natural evolution of L&B’s commitment to delivering integrated, client-focused solutions.

Mullaney’s career is marked by a series of high-profile roles and accomplishments, consistently delivering outstanding results for industry-leading organizations. He has worked with over 100 airport and transit clients throughout his career and has implemented substantive innovation projects throughout North America.

“I am honored to join L&B as Associate Vice President,” said Mullaney. “This is an exciting opportunity to leverage my passion for innovation and my deep understanding of the aviation industry to drive transformative solutions for our clients. I look forward to collaborating with the team and expanding L&B’s Concession and Non-Aeronautical Business services.”

Landrum & Brown’s leadership echoed this enthusiasm. “Mullaney is a visionary leader whose expertise in strategic planning, concessions and commercial development will be instrumental as we expand our service offerings and deliver innovative solutions to our clients,” said Rob Adams, President. “His deep industry knowledge and results-oriented approach align perfectly with our mission of driving success for our partners.”