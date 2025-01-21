ADK Completes Search for The Capital Region Airport Authority

ADK Consulting and Executive Search announced the successful placement of Elliott Black as Director of Finance and Administration for the Capital Region Airport Authority. In this role, he will oversee all financial and accounting functions at Capital Region International Airport (LAN) and Mason Jewett Field (TEW). Reporting to the President & CEO, Mr. Black will ensure the financial health and compliance of the Airport Authority through strategic planning, budgeting, and management of fiscal programs, including federal, state, and local funding. Mr. Black began his new role on January 13, 2025.

Mr. Black has nearly 35 years of experience in the aviation industry, including airport finance, development, operations, and administration. He worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for twenty years, most recently serving as Director of Airport Policy. In that position, he led the analysis and coordination of proposed changes in statutory, regulatory, and administrative authorities. Before joining the FAA, he worked at Boston Logan International Airport, Landrum & Brown, and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

“I'm very excited to join the outstanding leadership team in Lansing,” said Mr. Black. “The Capital Region Airport Authority has several innovative and visionary measures underway, and they understand the importance of strong relationships with the full range of stakeholders, including airlines, non-aeronautical developers, and neighboring communities. They also understand the value of integration of strong financial planning and management with the full range of airport management disciplines.”

Mr. Black received a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives.