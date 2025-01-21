Continued Growth at St. Louis Downtown Airport in 2024; Momentum Shows No Signs of Slowing for 2025

] 2024 marked another milestone year at St. Louis Downtown Airport. The general aviation airport experienced positive trends in flight operations and tenant expansions that are nearing completion. The airport also participated in regional efforts to accelerate the establishment of a pipeline of future skilled workers for a thriving aviation and aerospace industry. With more growth anticipated during 2025, St. Louis Downtown Airport is strengthening its unique position as a premier business aviation facility located in St. Clair County, Illinois, just minutes from the Gateway Arch.

Early in 2024, the Federal Aviation Administration notified St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) that it now meets the standard to be recognized as a National General Aviation Airport. The designation derived from the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) identifies existing and proposed airports that are considered significant to national air transportation and thus may be eligible to receive federal funds.

“This move was significant for KCPS and our tenants as it opened the door for the airport to receive up to $1 million in additional grants in FY25 and FY26 for eligible airport improvement projects,” said Sandra Shore, St. Louis Downtown Airport Director. “Those improvements would provide enhanced infrastructure and even better services.”

To help foster the next generation of aerospace and aviation professionals, St. Louis Downtown Airport was the setting for several partner events throughout the year. In June, Saint Louis University’s (SLU) Parks Department of Aviation Science held its annual Aviation Summer Academy for more than 20 high school seniors across eight states who were introduced to the world of aviation and the exciting careers within it. Students learned flight basics using high-tech simulators, heard from guest speakers about flight careers, stepped into the cockpit of different aircraft to gain hands-on experience and experienced the thrill of flight. SLU’s team was back at the airport in October to host the annual Girls in Aviation Day event, encouraging approximately 130 young women from more than a dozen area high schools and organizations to explore possible careers in aviation.

Southwestern Illinois College’s inaugural three-day Aviation Summer Sampler Camp in July introduced another 18 area high school juniors and seniors to the fascinating world of aviation. The camp included a combination of hands-on experiences, panels with students and professionals, guest speakers, and a flight experience in the cockpit of a real plane.

In August, St. Louis Downtown Airport was pleased to be among five area airports assisting with the launch of the St. Louis Regional Aerospace and Aviation Task Force, along with the St. Louis Regional Freightway and area leaders in aerospace manufacturing and service, education and workforce training. The launch was in response to more than $5 billion in recent and planned investments that are creating urgent demand for workers to fill an estimated 1,000 new positions in the region.

“The St. Louis area is historically rooted in aviation production, which continues to be a flourishing sector attracting significant investment,” said Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multimodal Enterprises for Bi-State Development, which owns and operates the airport. “The formation of this Task Force will bring attention to the growing industry that continues to create jobs for St. Louis, and it will help to connect aspiring aerospace and aviation professionals to the many resources available to develop their skills so they can be a part of this vibrant ecosystem.”

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. – a key participant in the Task Force and the airport’s largest tenant – remained engaged in a variety of initiatives contributing to those recruiting efforts locally, including a youth apprenticeship program with Cahokia High School, Belleville School District and the Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence. The program offers the potential for students to receive full-time jobs upon graduation. Gulfstream’s $28.5 million expansion of its operations at the airport facility is expected to be completed during the first half of 2025. More than half of the 200 available positions announced as part of the expansion had already been filled by November of 2024 – including locally onboarded talent – ranging from avionics employees, interior installers, painters, upholstery technicians, cabinet makers and various other technical positions that are key to Gulfstream’s growth at the airport.

Last year, St. Louis Downtown Airport also saw flight operations increase to a total of 119,173 during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024. The data follows a continuing positive trend in year-over-year growth of flight operations. In fact, flight operations reported in FY24 represent a 17% increase since FY22, marking the third consecutive year of post-pandemic growth.

“The trend in increased flight operations shows aviation activity has returned to normal for private and business travel customers and aviation businesses,” said Shore. “We’re looking forward to continued growth in 2025.”

To learn more about St. Louis Downtown Airport, visit www.stlouisdowntownairport.com.