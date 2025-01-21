Massport Hiring Climate and Resilience Officer

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is hiring! The Authority is actively searching for a Chief Climate & Resilience Officer, a senior level position focused on achieving our aggressive goal of Net Zero by 2031 and preparing for and successfully managing the impacts of climate change.

“The addition of the Chief Climate and Resilience Officer underscores our dedication to moving the needle on climate change as we strive to achieve Net Zero by 2031, as well as strategically advancing our climate, environment and resilience policies as an organization,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey. “The role will not only strengthen our ability to mitigate climate risks but also foster a culture of excellence and prioritize sustainability and measurable outcomes. We look forward to finding a leader who will deliver on our commitment to building a resilient and sustainable future.”

The full job description can be found here.

This person will not be starting from scratch but will instead expand on the strong groundwork we have already laid. Massport has had a climate resiliency program for over a decade, and Logan was one of the earliest airports to adopt a resiliency plan complete with operational guides and Floodproofing Design Guideline. In 2022, Massport announced an ambitious goal of Net Zero by 2031, the Authority’s 75th anniversary.

“Massport is putting climate front and center with the announcement of this new Climate and Resilience Officer role,” said state Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer. “The Massport team, under Rich Davey’s leadership, is taking a giant step toward unlocking new climatetech economic development opportunities with fully decarbonized aviation and transportation options that both protect our communities and boost economic vitality. Massport is on the cutting edge of some of our toughest climate challenges like sustainable aviation fuel and port electrification. I look forward to working with the Climate and Resilience Officer and the Massport team to advance bold climate action across our transportation sector.”

Climate Change

Climate change is causing significant impacts in New England, such as rising sea levels, extreme storm events, heavy precipitation, coastal flooding, and extreme heat. As a result, Massport protects critical infrastructure and surrounding communities to ensure it can maintain its role as an essential economic engine for the region and protect the quality of life of our neighboring communities. Massport has continually sought new avenues to be a better neighbor to surrounding communities—reducing noise and air pollution, improving ground access to Logan, and extending Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives beyond its operational borders.

“By acknowledging and addressing the climate vulnerability of its facilities, Massport can protect not merely its own operations and infrastructure but also the health and safety of surrounding environmental justice communities that are hit first and worse by extreme weather,” said Brad Campbell, President and CEO, Conservation Law Foundation.

Net Zero

Since announcing our goal to achieve Net Zero, Massport has made significant progress, paving the way for continued advancements in sustainability.

Logan Airport has the highest percentage of passengers taking HOV/ transit modes of any major airport in the U.S.;

The Logan Express (LEX) served a record number of passengers in 2024, with over 2.5 million passengers utilizing the five services;

The airport has the most airside EV chargers of any major airport in the U.S. with 372, and our airline partners are responding by transitioning more of their airside equipment to electric;

Massport has purchased battery electric vehicles, as well as more hybrid vehicles;

At Worcester Regional Airport, Massport installed EV charging stations;

At Hanscom, we are installing more solar;

Massport joined the MIT-led Zero Impact Aviation Alliance to establish an SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) hub in the Northeast;

Massport has worked with rental car companies at Logan to increase EVs onsite;

Replacing lights to LEDs across all properties.

Massport has committed over $500M in investments to Net Zero projects over the next five years, which will set the groundwork for future reductions. These investments allow the Authority to lay the groundwork for the “big ticket” items coming in the years ahead – by working to secure renewable energy sources, expand its capacity to support electric vehicle charging, and bring large scale infrastructure – like its Central Heating Plant – from plan to building. In November, the Authority announced an additional $60 million project in South Boston to bring shore power to two berths at Flynn Cruiseport Boston, which will make Boston the first port in New England to have it.

Massport’s Net Zero initiatives build upon a solid legacy of environmental leadership, supported by a robust history of success green initiatives, some highlights include: