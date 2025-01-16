Forge Pizza Opens for Business at Oakland Airport’s Terminal 2

Recently at Oakland Airport (OAK), new restaurant Forge Pizza opened in the airport’s Terminal 2. Forge marks the thirteenth new eatery to open since 2021 under OAK’s new Food and Beverage program. The restaurant is operated by concessionaire SSP America.

“OAK is proud to welcome Forge Pizza to its ever-growing list of new restaurants introduced with our new program,” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon. “We’re proud to incorporate a local Oakland business like Forge to help travelers truly feel like they are in the East Bay when they fly OAK.”

Forge Pizza is based on a local Oakland streetside location of the same name. The original Forge launched at Jack London Square in 2013 and will soon move to a new location in Oakland’s Rockridge neighborhood this year.

“Providing a taste of place with iconic, local restaurants is our signature dish,” said SSP America Vice President, Business Development, Nicholas Schaefer. “The Forge has been a force in the Bay Area food scene for more than a decade, and its inclusion at OAK will give travelers a taste of the West Coast inside the terminal. We’re honored to work with The Forge and to be part of the OAK community.”

Forge serves up a menu with something for everyone. Travelers can enjoy artisanal pizzas, breakfast, and a full bar with hand-picked beers, wines, and craft cocktails. Like all of OAK’s new restaurants, it offers a $10 value meal and a rotating $15 value meal, perfect for families and travelers on a budget.

Forge is located post-security in Terminal 2 (near gate 26) and is open daily.