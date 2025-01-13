  • Subscribe
    1. Airports

    MAC Selects Bill Boyd as Director of IT Infrastructure and Operations

    Jan. 13, 2025
    Boyd brings 19 years of senior IT leadership to the MAC, which owns and operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and six general aviation airports in the Twin Cities
    MAC
    MAC Director of IT Infrastructure and Operations Bill Boyd. Courtesy of the Metropolitan Airports Commission.
    The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has selected Bill Boyd as director of infrastructure and operations within its Information Technology Department following a competitive executive search process.

    Boyd brings 19 years of senior IT leadership to the MAC, which owns and operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and six general aviation airports in the Twin Cities. He will oversee technology delivery, including end-user support and on-premise and cloud-based IT infrastructure, ensuring efficient and effective IT service delivery.

    “Information technology is a dynamic and growing field, and we need deep experience and keen skills on our team to optimize our approach,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC. “Bill Boyd’s significant corporate leadership experience will help ensure we advance our IT strategy, drive continuous improvement and exceed customer expectations.

    Boyd joins the MAC after nearly two decades at Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Cargill, last serving as IT director, operations and technical services. In that role, Boyd led a unit of 200 people performing IT operations, technical infrastructure management, engineering and application management, with a field reach that spanned across two countries and more than 400 manufacturing facilities. Prior to this role, Boyd held several other IT leadership positions at Cargill: IT leader, animal nutrition; IT manager, manufacturing and supply chain; IT delivery manager, manufacturing; and business relationship manager.     
     

    “Bill Boyd has thrived in managing technology and solutions across many complex business units,” said MAC Chief Information Officer Eduardo Valencia. “We’re excited to integrate his guidance on future initiatives to drive innovation, productivity and operational efficiencies that will benefit our airports, employees, passengers, and many industry partners.”

    Boyd holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He is a board member for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Information Systems Industry Advisory Committee. He is also a member of the board of directors for Living Well Disability Services in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

     

     

     

