MAC Selects Bill Boyd as Director of IT Infrastructure and Operations

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has selected Bill Boyd as director of infrastructure and operations within its Information Technology Department following a competitive executive search process.

Boyd brings 19 years of senior IT leadership to the MAC, which owns and operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and six general aviation airports in the Twin Cities. He will oversee technology delivery, including end-user support and on-premise and cloud-based IT infrastructure, ensuring efficient and effective IT service delivery.

“Information technology is a dynamic and growing field, and we need deep experience and keen skills on our team to optimize our approach,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC. “Bill Boyd’s significant corporate leadership experience will help ensure we advance our IT strategy, drive continuous improvement and exceed customer expectations.