MAC Selects Bill Boyd as Director of IT Infrastructure and Operations

“Bill Boyd has thrived in managing technology and solutions across many complex business units,” said MAC Chief Information Officer Eduardo Valencia. “We’re excited to integrate his guidance on future initiatives to drive innovation, productivity and operational efficiencies that will benefit our airports, employees, passengers, and many industry partners.”
Boyd holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He is a board member for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Information Systems Industry Advisory Committee. He is also a member of the board of directors for Living Well Disability Services in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.
