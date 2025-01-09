San José Mineta International Airport Ranked Sixth in Report for On-Time Performance

In the 2024 On-Time Performance Review just released by Cirium, the aviation analytics company, San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) ranked sixth globally for on-time performance (OTP) in the medium airport category, making SJC the top-performing airport in California. Of the 106,655 SJC flight departures tracked for the report, 84.74% departed on time.



“This report highlights what those of us here in Silicon Valley have always known: SJC is the region’s most convenient and reliable airport,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. “Having Cirium’s independent research validate this is a great way to kick off 2025, especially as we prepare to host thousands of people in 2026 for the Super Bowl and World Cup events. I want to thank the SJC team for consistently raising the bar to provide the best service to our residents and visitors alike.”



“When travelers choose SJC, they are choosing an airport that delivers on its ‘Fly Simple’ ethos. This new data shows SJC is a leader in Northern California and also across the globe,” said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “At a time when air travel is becoming more stressful and airports more congested, SJC continues to provide passengers with ease and dependability they have come to count on.”



“The team here at SJC is proud to be named a top 10 medium airport in the 2024 Cirium On-time Performance Review of airlines and airports,” said Mookie Patel, Director of Aviation, San José Mineta International Airport. “In November 2023, SJC was named the Best Midsize Airport in the U.S. by the Wall Street Journal, excelling in reliability, value and convenience. Today, we celebrate yet another reliability accolade. This news underscores what frequent SJC travelers are already aware of. We are delighted to be recognized among 19 of our peer airports in such locales as Houston, Osaka and Rio de Janeiro.”



In Cirium’s study, an on-time departure is the percentage of completed flights that departed from the gate on time. On time is defined as departing within 15 minutes of the scheduled departing time. The on-time departure ranking is used to determine the top performing airports.





