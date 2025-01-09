Airport Retail Group and WHSmith North America Opens New Healthy and Locally-Focused, Travel + Right, in SLC International Airport Concourse B

Travel shopping is taking off to new heights at the Salt Lake City International Airport. Now open inside the newly opened plaza in Concourse B, Airport Retail Group (ARG) is proud to introduce its newest concept created in partnership with WHSmith North America, Travel + Right travel convenience store.

Open and in operation for a few weeks now, Travel + Right’s “hello SLC” neon sign has already been a hit with passengers grabbing a quick selfie on their way home or to their next destination.

Created with an SLC millennial traveler in mind, Travel + Right is centered on conscious choices, from design to product offerings. After digging into the research of why and how today’s passenger travels, Travel + Right stores were built on four main pillars: authentic local offerings, healthy choices, sustainability and giving back to the local community.

“We are thrilled to launch our first Travel + Right brand in Salt Lake City’s new beautiful and bustling airport terminal,” said ARG Founder & CEO Pady Regnier. “We’d like to thank our partners at WHSmith North America and the concessions team at the SLC International Airport for delivering our new travel convenience store right here in SLC.”

Here are the ways that Travel + Right embodies its four main pillars at the Salt Lake City International Airport location:

Authentic Local Offerings:

More than 20 Utah-born brands will fill the shelves at Travel + Right with everything from travel accessories to locally-made healthful consumables including Luma Juice fresh pressed juice and wellness shots, Simple Bites handcrafted charcuterie, fresh wraps, sandwiches, salads, fruit and veggie trays.

Healthy Choices:

The above list of hyper-local food offerings were chosen not only for their commitment to the community the Salt Lake City International Airport serves, but also for each vendor’s health-conscious approach to their products.

Sustainability:

Not only has the selection at Travel + Right been thoughtfully curated, but the location itself was also built with sustainable practices in mind.

Giving Back:

As part of Travel + Right's commitment to giving back, the store will be selling eco-friendly reusable tote bags for $10 with 100% of the profits going towards a local charitable organization. The Utah Food Bank is Travel + Right's first charitable partner.