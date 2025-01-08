Lee County Port Authority Announces New Deputy Executive Director of Aviation and Chief Operating Officer

Steven Roque, C.M., A.C.E., has joined the Lee County Port Authority (LCPA) as Deputy Executive Director of Aviation and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he will lead the Aviation Division of more than 300 employees at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Page Field (FMY) in Fort Myers, Florida. Roque will be responsible for overseeing the fiscal, administrative and operational management of the Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) Department, airport operations, contract management, LCPA Police Department, maintenance, as well as Page Field (FMY).



Roque brings more than 20 years of aviation, leadership and stakeholder development experience to LCPA, with a background in aviation security management, ARFF, general aviation, operations, strategic planning, infrastructure and facilities management, as well as risk and crisis management. Most recently, Roque was the assistant vice president of infrastructure maintenance at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), leading the development and execution of maintenance programs for one of the world’s busiest airports. Prior to that, he was assistant vice president of the new Integrated Operations Center and also served as assistant vice president of Operations Control at DFW. Previously, he held leadership positions at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), overseeing operations for five terminal buildings.



Roque holds a Bachelor of Science in aviation management from the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. He is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), an AAAE Airport Certified Employee in security and operations and a commercial pilot.





