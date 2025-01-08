Air Canada to Operate from JFK Terminal 6 in 2026

JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport’s new world-class Terminal 6 (T6), and Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline and a Skytrax Four-Star rated carrier, today announced that Air Canada will operate from T6 when it opens to passengers in 2026. Air Canada will join fellow Star Alliance partners Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and ANA as future T6 airlines.

Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport into a world-class gateway. This comprehensive upgrade includes two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and a simplified roadway network.

Air Canada passengers can anticipate T6’s digital-first, boutique guest experience, featuring a less than 5-minute average walk from the TSA security checkpoint exit to all gates. Other highlights include 100,000 square feet of NYC-inspired shopping, dining, lounges, amenities, curated public art, sustainable operating features, and a premium guest experience throughout the terminal.

Currently, Air Canada Express-Jazz operates two daily flights from Toronto and one daily flight from Montreal to JFK Terminal 7 using its highly-rated Embraer E175 aircraft. All flights are pre-cleared for U.S. customs and immigration in Canada. Air Canada’s JFK service, which began in March 2023, complements its operations at New York’s LaGuardia and Newark Airports, offering passengers a combined total of 36 daily flights between the New York market and Canada.

Together with Lufthansa, Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. It is also the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax.

“We are thrilled that Air Canada has selected T6 as its future home at JFK, where passengers can expect a boutique, premium experience,” said Steve Thody, CEO of JFK Millennium Partners. “This decision is also a testament to the close partnership we’ve built with Air Canada at T7, and we can’t wait to strengthen that partnership even further as we welcome Air Canada passengers to our new, state-of-the-art T6 facility,” Thody added.

“New York is extremely popular for business, leisure, and family travel for Canadians, and we are pleased to serve all the city’s major airports. Moving our operation to T6 will improve the airport experience for our customers and facilitate connections with our partners. Through our connections at our Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver hubs, travelers from New York can easily reach anywhere in Canada or onward on our international network,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.