Cameron Schaefer Named HDR Transportation Technology Director

HDR has named Cameron Schaefer, P.E., its transportation technology director, emphasizing its commitment to advancing the use of technology to drive efficiency, innovation and quality in the development and delivery of transportation infrastructure. During his 15 years at HDR, Schaefer has been a leader and strong advocate for technology integration and digital transformation to improve project delivery and outcomes. He has been a pivotal leader in bridging the gap between digital focused technologies such as BIM and GIS, enhancing data integration with project controls and data acquisition and exploring the potential of AI-driven tools. His leadership on high-profile projects like the Ontario Line subway, Los Angeles International Airport Automated People Mover and Link Union Station has demonstrated his ability to develop and translate cutting-edge digital tools into tangible benefits for both clients and project teams. A frequent presenter and recognized thought leader at industry conferences, he has been the recipient of industry recognitions from Esri, Bentley and Autodesk. “The demand for accelerated infrastructure improvements coupled with industry-wide labor shortages has necessitated the need to innovate and work smarter,” Schaefer said. “Infrastructure projects generate and manage vast and varied datasets — 3D models, lidar, CAD files, traffic data, imagery and more — all of which have untapped potential for delivering insights. By connecting the data, we can optimize project delivery by identifying risks earlier, streamlining workflows and improving communications.” Schaefer added, “Successful application of new technology requires collaboration and partnership. We are passionate about helping our clients adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape, customizing technology solutions to support their needs, and leveraging the benefits of technology to achieve better outcomes.” In his new role, Schaefer will shape and implement a robust technology vision for HDR’s transportation infrastructure practice. Based in HDR’s Irvine, California, office, he will champion the development and application of digital-focused solutions that bring together AI, digital delivery, GIS, data management, automation and high-performance computing, including the identification of best practices and establishing technology standards to support program-wide training and quality deliverables. “Cameron’s expertise and vision will be crucial in developing consistent and successful delivery approaches, connecting people and projects with technology-related talent, and driving our strategic plan goals for the next five to 10 years,” said Transportation Professional Services Director Pat Hickox. “This appointment underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to empower our project teams to deliver cutting edge solutions for clients and better outcomes for our communities."