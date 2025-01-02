Denver International Airport Taps Michael Biel as New Chief Financial Officer

Michael Biel has been selected to serve as Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Denver International Airport (DEN), the third busiest airport in North America. Biel currently serves as DEN’s Deputy CFO. , 2025.

“Michael is a seasoned finance leader who has the experience and knowledge to succeHe will assume his new role as CFO on January 12ssfully lead DEN’s finance and accounting portfolio,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “He has proven to be a valuable member of the executive team and is ready to help steer DEN responsibly though this ambitious period of growth as we get ready to serve 100 million annual passengers and beyond.”

Biel joined DEN serving as Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. During his time at DEN, Biel oversaw the development of an expanded and extended Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The CIP was extended from 2023-2027 to 2023-2035 and expanded from $2.9 billion to $12.9 billion to prepare the airport to serve 100 million annual passengers as part of its Vision 100 strategic plan. He is also responsible for executive oversight of the team managing the accounting functions for the airport, including completion of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and quarterly financial reports.

Prior to joining DEN, Biel served as the Assistant Director of Aviation, Finance Division for the Clark County Department of Aviation in Las Vegas, NV, where he oversaw the accounting, budget, rates and charges, financing, payroll, warehouse, and purchasing department’s five airports. Prior to his aviation career, Biel spent nearly 20 years in the private sector working in audit, accounting and finance.

DEN’s annual revenues include approximately $1.1 billion and assets and deferred outflow of resources of approximately $8.6 billion.