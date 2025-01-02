MOXI Runway Exhibit Opens at Santa Barbara Airport

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation® is taking fun and learning to new heights at the Santa Barbara Airport! MOXI and Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) are delighting travelers of all ages with a new interactive exhibit experience. This exciting partnership, made possible through the generous support of the Audacious Foundation, Fuse Connect, and Visit Santa Barbara, brings an engaging and interactive experience to the Airport, providing families with delightful moments of discovery during their journey.

Located near Gate 2 and the Mamava nursing pod, (a convenient location for families with young children), the exhibit soars with innovative installations that bring MOXI's signature playful learning approach to Airport travelers. Passengers can explore a hands-on sensory experience with an Airplane Color Mixing Wheel, Talk Tubes, and a Tactile Marble Wall while watching airplanes take off.

“This partnership with MOXI exemplifies the power of community collaboration in enhancing the traveler experience,” said Chris Hastert, Airport Director. “The exhibit reflects our shared commitment to innovation and enriching connections with those we serve.”

MOXI's Director of Learning Experiences, Kaia Joye Wesolowski, agrees, "We are thrilled to extend our mission beyond museum walls with this installation."

This initiative aligns with MOXI's commitment to accessible, interactive STEAM education in the community. By partnering with SBA, the museum expands its reach, complementing its ongoing efforts in community engagement through outreach and afterschool programs at local public elementary schools.