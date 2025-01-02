Key Accomplishments Published in Naples Airport Authority’s 2024 Annual Report

A year of notable achievements in operational excellence, infrastructure improvements, and community engagement are celebrated in the newly published Naples Airport Authority’s 2024 Annual Report.

Key highlights in the annual recap include:

Strengthened safety protocols and enhancements to airport operations, ensuring the continued safety of passengers, employees, and aircraft.

Ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, with continued efforts to reduce the airport’s carbon footprint.

Collaborative community initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of aircraft noise, ensuring a balance between aviation activities and residential well-being.

Successful completion of critical runway infrastructure safety projects.

“We are proud of the progress we’ve made over the past year, especially in working closely with the community to address noise concerns while still providing a safe, modern and efficient airport,” said Christopher Rozansky, Executive Director of the Naples Airport Authority. “These efforts reflect our commitment to being a responsible neighbor and an integral part of the Naples community.”

The publication can be found at www.flynaples.com/annual-reports/.