United Airlines Launches First-Ever Nonstop Service Between Palm Springs and Washington, D.C.

Palm Springs International Airport welcomed United Airlines’ first nonstop flight from Washington, D.C. connecting the Coachella Valley to the Nation’s Capital for the first time. This new daily service to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) offers travelers unprecedented access to the East Coast and global destinations via United’s growing hub at Dulles.

Passengers on Thursday’s inaugural flight were greeted with a celebratory arrival featuring a commemoration at the gate.

“Our addition of nonstop service to Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport underscores PSP’s success in expanding air service and connecting the Coachella Valley to global destinations,” said Harry Barrett, Jr., Executive Director of Aviation at PSP. “This route solidifies our role as a gateway to the world, providing seamless access to the East Coast, Europe, and beyond while creating new opportunities for tourism and economic growth in our region.”

United’s new route will operate daily through April 30, 2025, on Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. From Washington Dulles, passengers can connect to over 260 flights serving more than 100 destinations worldwide, making international travel to and from Greater Palm Springs more convenient than ever.

“We are thrilled to welcome United Airlines’ new nonstop service between Washington Dulles and Palm Springs,” said Scott White, President & CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs. “This new route offers a convenient and seamless travel option for our visitors from the East Coast, making it easier than ever to experience the natural beauty, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality of Greater Palm Springs. We look forward to providing our new guests with an unforgettable desert oasis experience.”

Flight Schedule

Dates Direction Departure Time Arrival Time Equipment December 19, 2024 – April 30, 2025 IAD-PSP 9:00 AM 11:40 AM MAX8 PSP-IAD 1:00 PM 8:45 PM MAX8

This new route expands PSP’s nonstop routes to 30 destinations in-season with one-stop connections to more than 300 global cities, providing more travel options than ever before, and linking the Coachella Valley to the world.