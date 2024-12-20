OAK Airport Achieves GBAC STAR Accreditation

Oakland Airport (OAK) has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for airport cleanliness. Under the guidance of GBAC, a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, the airport has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention in its facilities. OAK was initially certified in 2021 and has successfully renewed its certification each year.

“OAK is proud to once again receive GBAC Star accreditation. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated custodian team. Cleanliness is an important part of airport passenger experience, and we are pleased to be recognized for continued excellence on this front,” says Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon.

GBAC STAR is the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation. It helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led education, and assesses a facility’s readiness for potential biorisk situations. The program verifies that OAK implements industry-leading protocols and procedures and uses best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics. It also shows that the airport delivers the safest and healthiest environment possible for travelers, employees, and stakeholders.

To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, the Port of Oakland team at OAK was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements. Those elements range from standard operating procedures, risk assessment strategies, personal protective equipment, and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org.