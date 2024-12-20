SEA Airport Goes to New Heights for Customer Experience Topping Out C Concourse Expansion
|
From the inside it’s still hidden behind construction walls, but outside a dramatic elevation gain is happening at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) as the official topping out occurred today for the C Concourse Expansion project. Turner Construction Company and Apex Steel used a crane to put one of the final steel beams in place atop the highest point, and officials celebrated the milestone for what will be a four-floor addition with a bevy of traveler amenities in the airport with one of the smallest footprints in the country.
|
|
“We know that we are one of the most space-constrained airports in the country. Unlike most major airports in this country, we operate on a mere 2,500 acres of land and are not going beyond those limits, so we’re building up instead of out!” said SEA Airport Managing Director Lance Lyttle . “By adding four new floors to C Concourse, we’re able to provide a much higher level of service desired by our customers and it moves us closer to our ultimate goal of achieving a 5-Star Skytrax Rating.”
|
|
The unusual sight of a construction crane on an airfield provided the opportunity for the final steel placement, which included a beam-signing ceremony, cake, and even Jett the SEA Otter! The Scandinavian tradition of a “topping out” ceremony is a way to celebrate those who have worked on the project and look forward to its completion.
More Details on Upgrade SEA
The C Concourse Expansion is part of the Upgrade SEA suite of capital projects improving the overall customer experience at SEA. Upgrade SEA will invest nearly $5 billion in projects over the next five years.