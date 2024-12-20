SEA Airport Goes to New Heights for Customer Experience Topping Out C Concourse Expansion

“We know that we are one of the most space-constrained airports in the country. Unlike most major airports in this country, we operate on a mere 2,500 acres of land and are not going beyond those limits, so we’re building up instead of out!” said SEA Airport Managing Director Lance Lyttle . “By adding four new floors to C Concourse, we’re able to provide a much higher level of service desired by our customers and it moves us closer to our ultimate goal of achieving a 5-Star Skytrax Rating.”



“The investments at SEA Airport including the C Concourse Expansion have created thousands of good, family-wage jobs from our local communities, and they are helping build the next generation of construction workers, opening new doors through apprenticeships for women, people of color, veterans, and others who are disadvantaged. This economic opportunity would not have been possible without a strong partnership through our Project Labor Agreement with the Port, and the leadership of the Port Commissioners and Executive Director Steve Metruck,” said Monty Anderson, Executive Secretary, Seattle Building and Construction Trades Council.



“We are proud to celebrate the topping out of this transformative project at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport,” said Bill Ketcham, Vice President and General Manager at Turner Construction. “This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and partners, including our collaboration with the Port of Seattle, and underscores our shared commitment to sustainability. This project exemplifies how we can construct essential infrastructure that benefits both travelers and the environment.”