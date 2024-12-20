  • Subscribe
    1. Airports

    SEA Airport Goes to New Heights for Customer Experience Topping Out C Concourse Expansion

    Dec. 20, 2024
    C Concourse Expansion steel rises four floors above existing building

    From the inside it’s still hidden behind construction walls, but outside a dramatic elevation gain is happening at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) as the official topping out occurred today for the C Concourse Expansion project. Turner Construction Company and Apex Steel used a crane to put one of the final steel beams in place atop the highest point, and officials celebrated the milestone for what will be a four-floor addition with a bevy of traveler amenities in the airport with one of the smallest footprints in the country.

    “This project is a brilliant representation of the Port’s commitment to creating airport and labor jobs, not only to build it, but to eventually run businesses and services within it,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Hamdi Mohamed. “On top of that (pun intended), this is the first SEA project to implement the Port of Seattle’s Sustainable Evaluation Framework, supporting the Port’s Century Agenda goal of becoming the greenest and most energy-efficient port in North America.”

    The four new floors will add 13 new dining and retail spaces; more seating around a central gathering area called the “Tree at C”; additional premier lounge space; an airfield viewing platform referred to as the “Lookout at C”; and a variety of services and amenities. Watch a fly-through rendering, courtesy of design team Miller Hull Partnership and Woods Bagot. In October, the Port announced winners of the dining and retail spaces coming to the C Concourse.

     

     

     

    “We know that we are one of the most space-constrained airports in the country. Unlike most major airports in this country, we operate on a mere 2,500 acres of land and are not going beyond those limits, so we’re building up instead of out!” said SEA Airport Managing Director Lance Lyttle . “By adding four new floors to C Concourse, we’re able to provide a much higher level of service desired by our customers and it moves us closer to our ultimate goal of achieving a 5-Star Skytrax Rating.”

    “The investments at SEA Airport including the C Concourse Expansion have created thousands of good, family-wage jobs from our local communities, and they are helping build the next generation of construction workers, opening new doors through apprenticeships for women, people of color, veterans, and others who are disadvantaged. This economic opportunity would not have been possible without a strong partnership through our Project Labor Agreement with the Port, and the leadership of the Port Commissioners and Executive Director Steve Metruck,” said Monty Anderson, Executive Secretary, Seattle Building and Construction Trades Council.

    “We are proud to celebrate the topping out of this transformative project at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport,” said Bill Ketcham, Vice President and General Manager at Turner Construction. “This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and partners, including our collaboration with the Port of Seattle, and underscores our shared commitment to sustainability. This project exemplifies how we can construct essential infrastructure that benefits both travelers and the environment.”

     

     

     

    The unusual sight of a construction crane on an airfield provided the opportunity for the final steel placement, which included a beam-signing ceremony, cake, and even Jett the SEA Otter! The Scandinavian tradition of a “topping out” ceremony is a way to celebrate those who have worked on the project and look forward to its completion.

    The C Concourse Expansion is estimated to be completed just ahead of the 2026 World Cup tournament being hosted in part in Seattle. Several other capital investment projects at SEA will also open prior to the World Cup to welcome an expected 750,000 international travelers to the region.

    The C Concourse Expansion is part of the Upgrade SEA suite of capital projects improving the overall customer experience at SEA. Upgrade SEA will invest nearly $5 billion in projects over the next five years.
     

     

