Norse Atlantic Airways Selects JFK's New Terminal 6 for Operations in 2026

Norse Atlantic Airways is excited to announce signage of a letter of intent to start operations at the new world-class Terminal 6 (T6) at John F. Kennedy International Airport starting in 2026.

Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of John F. Kennedy International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Norse Atlantic, which was recently ranked the 15th largest airline at JFK airport*, currently operates a nonstop service from JFK Terminal 7 to Athens, Berlin, London Gatwick, Oslo, Paris and Rome using its state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering passengers both Economy Class and Premium cabins. Founded in 2021, Norse Atlantic began operating from JFK Terminal 7 with one daily flight to London Gatwick in 2023 and has since grown its service extensively to include up to six daily flights to top destinations in Europe during the peak 2024 summer period.

Beginning in 2026, Norse Atlantic passengers will be among the first to experience T6’s digital-first, boutique guest experience, with a less than 5-minute average walk from the TSA security checkpoint exit to all gates,100,000 square feet of NYC-inspired shopping, dining, lounges and amenities, curated public art, sustainable operating features, and a premium guest experience throughout the terminal.

“We have enjoyed a fantastic partnership with Norse Atlantic since the very beginning of their JFK T7 operations, and are excited to have them join us at the new T6, where Norse Atlantic passengers can expect nothing less than a five-star experience,” said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners, the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to manage Terminal 7 and build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport’s new world-class Terminal 6 (T6).

"JFK remains a cornerstone in our network strategy, serving as a gateway between the United States and Europe. Establishing Terminal 6 as our main hub in 2026 will enable us to offer an even more seamless and modern travel experience to our passengers. We are proud to continue our growth at JFK, reinforcing its status as a key hub that supports our vision of making continents and cultures accessible to more people", said Bård Nordhagen, Chief Commercial Officer at Norse Atlantic Airways.

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028.

Terminal 6 features include: