Departure Media Airport Advertising Creates Sense of Place at Des Moines International Airport

As leading airport advertising company Departure Media marks the first anniversary of its exclusive advertising contract with Des Moines International Airport, the company has embedded a comprehensive roster of local advertisers and welcomed new regional advertisers to foster a distinct sense of place.

Over the last 12 months, Departure Media has worked closely with Des Moines Airport Authority to further develop relationships with local brands and bring a host of new advertisers to the Iowa travel hub.

The advertising specialists have curated a mix of advertisers that come together to enhance the experience of passengers traveling through Des Moines, showcasing products, events and industries that cater specifically to the airport’s unique passenger profile. These include several local organizations close to the heart of the Iowa capital, including Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Inc, Des Moines Art Center, and Foundation for Children & Families of Iowa – all new advertisers brought in by Departure Media.

The program also nods to Iowa’s Irish heritage, with a partnership with Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The campaign promotes ISU vs KSU playing in Ireland in 2025, another new advertising campaign brought in by Departure Media since their contract began last November.

The out-of-home experts have also secured multiple contracts to promote local and regional events, targeting passengers traveling both in and out of Des Moines. A notable example includes a recent campaign promoting the Iowa Speedway NASCAR Cup Series, which included a multi-media advertising plan that Departure Media custom-created to meet their goals and timeline.

Reflecting on the past year and the plans to come, Departure Media founder and CEO Leslie Bensen said: “It has been a pleasure to work with DSM, and our valued partnership has already generated results and secured contracts we are proud of. This program has allowed us to do what we do best – create a demand for advertising and reduce visual clutter, all while showcasing the vibrant local community. As the program evolves, we are incredibly excited to watch it grow to new heights.”

Kevin Foley, Executive Director of Des Moines International Airport said “We have truly felt a positive shift in our advertising landscape since beginning our partnership with Departure Media last year. Their work has clearly shown that they share our understanding that Des Moines is a unique location with a lot to offer, and we look forward to seeing how the program continues to expand”.