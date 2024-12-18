Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport Launches GoodMaps, Enhancing Accessibility For All Passengers

Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) has become the first location in Rhode Island to deploy GoodMaps, an accessible indoor navigation and interactive digital mapping system designed to make spaces more inclusive for a diverse range of passengers. PVD's latest improvement to customer service at the airport comes just in time for the holiday travel season, offering an enhanced experience for travelers who may be anxious, unfamiliar with the airport, or seeking independent navigation during their holiday travel.

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport recognizes that every passenger deserves an exceptional travel experience. With the launch of GoodMaps, the airport is prioritizing accessibility for all travelers to ensure everyone can navigate the airport with ease and confidence. GoodMaps utilizes LiDAR indoor mapping and AI technology to enhance accessibility for all passengers, including those with disabilities, language barriers, or travel anxiety. The GoodMaps app uses camera-based positioning to determine a user's location within a building, providing turn-by-turn directions without the need for additional hardware installation.

The new wayfinding application is now active just in time for holiday travel. GoodMaps representatives will also hold a live community demonstration of the application at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport at 10:00 a.m. on January 29, 2025. A demonstration of GoodMaps wayfinding abilities can also be viewed at https://vimeo.com/goodmaps/sdfroute.

GoodMaps, founded in 2019, was created by the American Printing House for the Blind with the mission of advancing accessible navigation, particularly for indoor spaces. The GoodMaps app, is available for free download on both iOS and Android devices and is inclusively designed to assist various groups, including:

Blind or low-vision passengers

Deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals

Non-native language speakers

Neurodiverse travelers

Travelers at PVD can now use the GoodMaps app to:

Navigate independently throughout the airport

Locate specific amenities and services via an interactive digital map

Prepare for their visit in advance, reducing travel anxiety

Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) is also in the running for the Best Domestic Airport in the Travel + Leisure (T+L) 2025 World's Best Awards survey, which runs through February 25, 2025.

Rhode Islanders, fans of PVD, and others can submit their ratings for a chance to win a dream trip for two and other cash prizes courtesy of T+L at http://tlwbavote.com. When voters complete the survey, they'll be entered into T+L's giveaway for a chance to win a grand prize dream vacation courtesy of T+L or $15,000, as well as several other prizes.