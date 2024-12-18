The globally recognized provider of airside solutions, ADB SAFEGATE, has won multi-category awards in the Airport Technology Excellence Awards 2024.

ADB SAFEGATE's pioneering technologies and innovative strategies have been honored at the prestigious Airport Technology Excellence Awards 2024, achieving awards in four categories: Environmental Initiatives, Innovation, Safety, and Business Expansion. This showcases ADB SAFEGATE’s dedication to redefining airport operations with smart Airside 4.0® solutions.

The Airport Technology Excellence Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and innovations shaping the future of airports worldwide. Powered by GlobalData's business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies driving industry transformation.