The globally recognized provider of airside solutions, ADB SAFEGATE, has won multi-category awards in the Airport Technology Excellence Awards 2024.
ADB SAFEGATE's pioneering technologies and innovative strategies have been honored at the prestigious Airport Technology Excellence Awards 2024, achieving awards in four categories: Environmental Initiatives, Innovation, Safety, and Business Expansion. This showcases ADB SAFEGATE’s dedication to redefining airport operations with smart Airside 4.0® solutions.
The Airport Technology Excellence Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and innovations shaping the future of airports worldwide. Powered by GlobalData's business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies driving industry transformation.
ADB SAFEGATE was awarded for business expansion and outstanding contributions to enhancing airport efficiency, safety, and sustainability.
Environmental Initiatives: The Safedock A-VDGS significantly cuts operational costs and aligns with sustainability goals by reducing aircraft hold times and emissions.
Innovation: Airside 4.0® and technologies like the Airside Cloud platform and smart airfield lights advance efficiency and digitalization in airside operations.
Safety: Leading the way in safety, OneControl, especially noted at Hamburg Airport, enhances situational awareness and operational efficiency, marking a leap in airside safety management.
Business Expansion: The Terminal One project at JFK Airport showcases ADB SAFEGATE's pioneering approach to airport operations and ramp management by incorporating advanced systems.
“Winning Airport Technology Excellence Awards in four prestigious categories is a testament to ADB SAFEGATE’s commitment to the aviation industry,” said Regardt Willer, CMO and VP of Business Development, ADB SAFEGATE. “With a legacy spanning over 100 years, ADB SAFEGATE continues to pioneer innovation, pushing boundaries to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability in airside operations.”