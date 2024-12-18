CVG Passengers to Enjoy Upgraded Lounge Experience

The current Escape Lounge at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is moving to a new, larger space to elevate the passenger experience. The Escape Lounge in Concourse B has been operating at CVG since 2019 and is planning to expand services in the new location. The airport has seen incredible growth over the last several years, and the lounge experience has grown in popularity at CVG and across the country.

“CVG continues to experience year-over-year passenger growth, and the new Escape Lounge location will provide significantly more space for more customers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Escape Lounge has five years of experience at CVG and is well-suited to continue to provide premium amenities for our travelers.”

The Escape Lounge is moving to a repurposed space near gate B12 above the current Fifth Third Bank location. The estimated $7.4 million investment will renovate 6,767 square feet of space on the mezzanine level of Concourse B. It will be more than four times the size of the current Escape Lounge location and is expected to open in late 2025.

Current design plans will feature four zones:

The Bluegrass Backstage zone is a bar that showcases local breweries and distilleries and pays homage to the bluegrass tradition.

The Riverbank Retreat is a tranquil dining area that is inspired by the natural beauty of the Ohio River.

The Queen City Oasis zone has ample comfortable seating options and features a collection of local artwork.

The Maker’s Mark workshop (pictured right) has banquette seating that captures the region’s industrial heritage.

The rotating Escape Lounge menu will offer a mix of local and international flavors.