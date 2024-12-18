Gary / Chicago International Airport Receives $1.7 Million Federal Grant for New Airport Traffic Control Tower

The Gary / Chicago International Airport (GCIA) announced they have been awarded a $1,717,000 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant to formulate, design and engineer their new airport traffic control tower (ATCT). The grant for the tower was announced as part of the FAA Contract Tower (FTC) program aimed to modernize airport traffic control towers with modern, proper equipment. This grant follows prior approval for the FAA mandated siting study that GCIA received earlier this year, and was made possible under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was passed during the 117th Congress.

“We are grateful to have received funding for our new Airport Traffic Control Tower and are immensely grateful to Congressman Frank Mrvan for his steadfast support to our airport as well as Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and FAA Associate Administrator Shannetta Griffin for administering funding for this important new tower,” said GCIA Executive Director Dan Vicari. “This new tower will be the latest in a series of infrastructure upgrades to our airport and provides GCIA with the modern aircraft traffic control tower needed for our continued expansion, and we look forward to this project starting in Q3 2025.”

Earlier this fall, the FAA formally approved the required siting study allowing the placement of the new ATCT. The existing ATCT at GCIA was constructed in 1972, and while still functional, has become increasingly obsolete and inefficient. Plans to replace the existing ATCT began two (2) years ago in conjunction with the FAA, and this process concluded in early September with the formal approval of the Siting Study Report.

“Congratulations to the leaders of the Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority for successfully securing this federal funding to replace the airport traffic control tower,” said Congressman Frank J. Mrvan (IN – 1st). “I am proud to collaborate with local stakeholders to improve our airport infrastructure and further attract aviation, corporate, commercial, and cargo users to our region.”

The new tower will be approximately 50’ taller than the existing tower, and will feature state-of-the-art technology, including advanced radar systems and communication tools, to better support our air traffic controllers in managing increasing flight operations. With air travel on the rise, this project is essential to accommodate future growth while maintaining high safety standards.

Construction is anticipated to begin in Fall 2025 and is projected to be completed by Summer 2026. The project will also create jobs and stimulate local economic growth during the construction phase and beyond.