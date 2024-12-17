Clune Construction Completes LOT Polish Airlines’ First American Lounge at Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Clune Construction, a leader in high-profile airport and hospitality projects nationwide, proudly announces the completion of LOT Polish Airlines’ first American business lounge at Chicago O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5. Opening to the public on Friday, December 19, 2024, this milestone project delivers a cultural and luxurious pre-flight experience while celebrating Polish heritage.

Bringing Poland to Chicago

With Chicago home to one of the largest Polish populations outside of Poland, the 6,641-square-foot LOT lounge beautifully showcases authentic Polish craftsmanship. Materials—including custom tiles, furniture, and plumbing fixtures—were sourced directly from Poland and flown in on LOT Polish Airlines' own aircraft.

A standout feature is the entry corridor, adorned with intricate wall slats depicting Poland’s iconic Tatra Mountains, creating a stunning visual tribute to Poland’s natural beauty and offering travelers a meaningful cultural connection.

Clune’s Proven Expertise at O’Hare and Beyond

As a trusted partner for complex airport projects across the country, Clune Construction brings unparalleled expertise to premium hospitality spaces. At O’Hare International Airport, Clune’s work includes the recently completed United Club and two acclaimed restaurants, Hampton Social and Bar Siena.

On a national scale, Clune’s portfolio includes the recently opened Delta One Lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)—widely regarded as one of the most luxurious lounges in the country. Clune’s commitment to operational excellence also contributed significantly to Forbes’ recognition of LaGuardia Airport (LGA) as the Best Airport in the U.S. Clune delivered 14 state-of-the-art spaces in Terminal C, a major element of the airport’s award-winning transformation.

“Clune’s deep understanding of airport environments allowed us to overcome the unique challenges of working near baggage and customs operations at O’Hare,” said Chris Redpath, Managing Director at Clune Construction. “We are proud to have delivered LOT Polish Airlines’ vision ahead of schedule, combining our expertise with their dedication to creating an authentic Polish experience for travelers.”

Commitment to Sustainability

Clune Construction is dedicated to sustainable building practices and is actively pursuing a Green Airplane certification from the Chicago Department of Aviation for this project. Clune has already earned ten Green Airplane certifications for its airport projects, underscoring the firm’s leadership in environmental stewardship within the construction industry.

Delivering a Seamless Luxury Experience

The new LOT Polish Airlines lounge redefines hospitality at O’Hare, offering travelers a refined space to work, relax, and dine, with premium amenities that set a new standard for luxury travel.