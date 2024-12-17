Jon Jager Named Air Service Development Manager by Colorado Springs Airport

Colorado Springs Airport (COS) has named Jon Jager as Air Service Development Manager. In his new role, Mr. Jager will lead strategic initiatives that will expand the airport’s air service offerings, drive airport usage, and contribute significantly to the economic growth of Colorado Springs. He began his new role on December 9, 2024.

Mr. Jager has spent more than 25 years in the aviation industry working both for airports and airlines in various capacities. He worked for the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport for more than 10 years, serving as Manager, Air Service Development. While there, he was part of a very successful team that recruited not only many new airlines to the airport, but also, at the time, the longest flight in the world (DFW-Brisbane-Sydney-DFW on QANTAS). He also played a part in the expansion of DFW’s hub carrier, American Airlines, and in the construction of International Terminal D. Mr. Jager has also worked for Southwest Airlines as Senior Business Consultant, Network Planning, for Sabre as a Lead Business Analyst and most recently for Cirium as Sales Engineer/Solutions Consultant.

“Many years ago, I spent significant time working with an Air Service Development team at a large US airport,” said Mr. Jager. “At one point I decided to expand my horizons, but I am so excited to be coming back to Air Service Development. My previous experience in the field ranks as the most fulfilling stop in my career. I am very much looking forward to learning more about the community, to being able to add value to the airport and to join the fantastic team in Colorado Springs.”

Mr. Jager received a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Maryland.