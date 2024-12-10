SITA and Red Sea International Airport Announce Strategic Partnership for Main Terminal Development

SITA, the global leader in air transport technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Airport (RSI), becoming one of the Specialized Airport Systems (SAS) providers for the airport’s new Main Terminal Building. This marks a milestone in the growing collaboration between RSI and SITA, following SITA’s work on the successful deployment of the airport’s Air Taxi Terminal.

RSI is a pivotal part of The Red Sea destination, developed by Red Sea Global. By 2030, the airport is expected to serve one million guests annually, with a peak capacity of 900 passengers per hour. A digitally powered passenger journey will be instrumental to handling this level of traffic while avoiding bottlenecks and keeping the passenger journey smooth and pleasant.

Under this new agreement, SITA will deliver smart solutions powering everything from passenger processing to baggage reconciliation, airport operations, and beyond. SITA Flex and SITA’s Maestro departure control system together will automate check-in and departure processes and allow passengers to use their mobile device as their remote control for the journey.

SITA Bag Manager will provide advanced baggage reconciliation; tracking every bag loaded onto a plane, ULD, or cart in real time throughout the airport, the solution will offer passengers peace of mind and free up staff to focus on more complex tasks. A suite of airport management solutions will ensure RSI harnesses the power of data to monitor and swiftly reallocate resources where they are most needed, while SITA’s Information Display Systems will keep passengers fully informed with down-to-the-minute flight updates.

RSI will benefit from swift and economical implementation of all SAS in the new terminal building as SITA leverages the infrastructure already deployed in the Air Taxi Terminal, as well as streamlined operations thanks to full interoperability of these solutions.

Selim Bouri, President, Middle East & Africa, SITA, said: "As the region gears up to welcome more travelers than ever before, RSI’s Main Terminal Building rises to the challenge of welcoming them effectively and efficiently. Our comprehensive suite of solutions will ensure smooth operations for the airport’s teams while enhancing the passenger experience every step of the way. We are proud to have gained the trust and confidence of Red Sea International Airport through our work together so far and look forward to a longstanding collaboration."

Andrew Tyler Smith, Chief Guest Experience Officer, Red Sea International Airport, said: “As the key gateway to The Red Sea destination, our vision is to integrate cutting-edge technological solutions that will make us a world-leading facility. Our aim is not only to enhance the guest experience from the moment of touchdown, but also to firmly establish our commitment to sustainability. By leveraging advanced innovations, we aim to demonstrate our dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. Technological innovation will be the backbone of our offering. In SITA we have found a trusted technology partner attuned to that mission and able to deliver the agile, reliable, and seamlessly interoperable solutions to make our vision a reality.”