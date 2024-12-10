San Antonio International Airport Breaks Ground on $1.2 Billion Terminal

San Antonio International Airport (SAT), one of the fastest-growing medium-sized airports in the United States, celebrated the groundbreaking of a new terminal, which will accommodate SAT and the San Antonio region’s continued rapid growth and expansion.

The groundbreaking represents a significant step in SAT’s commitment to meeting the increasing demands of global air travel. Featuring a modern, accessible design, enhanced passenger amenities and cutting-edge technology, the terminal will expand SAT’s capacity and deliver an elevated travel experience for millions.

"This groundbreaking is more than just the start of a construction project,” said Jesus Saenz, IAP, Director of Airports. “It is the beginning of a new chapter for our airport and our community. As SAT continues to experience record-breaking growth each month, this new terminal will ensure we meet the needs of passengers, businesses and partners from San Antonio and around the world.”

SAT’s new terminal will deliver an all-new experience for passengers, featuring up to 17 gates, more than 800,000 square feet of new terminal space, 35,700 square feet of concessions space, and 29,000 square feet of club lounge space.

The construction of the new terminal is part of the Terminal Development Program (TDP), which will guide future development of the airfield, terminal facilities, ground access and support infrastructure over the next 20 years. TDP is the cornerstone of Elevate/SAT, a $2.5 billion expansion and capital improvements plan that will improve and enhance SAT, the customer experience and the San Antonio region. Elevate/SAT is the largest capital improvement plan that the City of San Antonio has undertaken.

"SAT continues to rise to the occasion and meet the demand of our region’s expansion,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “This new terminal will help the airport accomplish even more continued growth, fostering the development of important connections and business opportunities for our region. It will strengthen our position as a hub for global business, develop key industries that are economic drivers for our region, connect our local companies to new markets and bring in visitors who will contribute to our local economy.”

Over its lifespan, the economic impact of TDP is estimated to be $2.8 billion and it is anticipated to generate more than 16,000 new jobs.

"This project is a significant economic driver for our region,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “Its development will create thousands of jobs, stimulate local businesses and bring long-term employment opportunities. Beyond the immediate economic benefits, it will lay the foundation for sustained growth, making our region a destination for innovation, investment and prosperity.”

TDP is the result of a multi-year collaboration to address the San Antonio region’s rapid growth. The project is part of the airport’s Strategic Development Plan and was unanimously supported by San Antonio City Council in November 2021. The terminal is scheduled for completion in 2028.

More than 10 million passengers fly in and out of the San Antonio International Airport each year, an average of 27,000 per day. Last month marked SAT’s busiest on record, and the first time the airport surpassed 1 million passengers in the month of October.

SAT's historic multi-billion-dollar capital plan is underway with construction activity taking place throughout the airport’s terminals and roadways. To stay informed and prepared for travel, passengers are encouraged to visit flysanantonio.com prior to traveling.