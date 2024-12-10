First of 16 new retail stores opens at OAK

East Bay Trails, the first of 16 new retail locations coming to Oakland Airport (OAK), is now open for business. The opening comes just in time for December holiday travelers. The new shop is operated by retail concessionaire Paradies Lagardère, and offers convenience items, apparel, and specialty locally made goods. The store is located in OAK’s Terminal 2, across from gate 29.

“East Bay Trails is the first new addition under OAK’s recently refreshed retail program, and we are excited for travelers to enjoy the new store,” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon. “A key component of East Bay Trails and other upcoming additions to the new program is the inclusion of merchandise sourced from small local businesses. Passengers will feel the spirit of the Bay Area when they shop at OAK’s new stores.”

In the store’s “Locally Inspired” displays, shoppers can find items from local small businesses like Oakland Honey, tinyB Chocolate, and Berkeley-based Cult Crackers. The specialty local goods offer visitors a taste of the Bay Area as they shop at the airport.

East Bay Trails is open every day from 4:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Several other new retail locations are currently under construction at OAK and are expected to be rolled out throughout next year.