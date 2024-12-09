The Ontario International Airport Authority Names Adrianna Ortiz Director of Planning

The Ontario International Airport Authority has named Adrianna Ortiz as Director of Planning. In her new role, Ms. Ortiz will oversee airport planning and environmental planning, ensuring compliance, sustainability, and the successful execution of the capital improvement program at Ontario International Airport (ONT). She began her new role on December 2, 2024.

Ms. Ortiz brings extensive experience in urban and environmental planning, regulatory compliance, and project leadership. Most recently, she was Assistant Director of Planning for 4Leaf Inc., where she managed complex planning and development projects, collaborated with public and private stakeholders, and oversaw environmental compliance for large-scale initiatives. She has also worked for the San Bernardino County Department of Airports as an Airport Planner, overseeing FAA/DOT grant programs, regulatory compliance, project management, and inspections coordination. Additionally, Ms. Ortiz has held planning positions with Romo Planning Group and the County of San Bernardino Land Use Services.

“I am honored to join the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) team as Planning Director, working alongside a dynamic and accomplished group of aviation professionals,” said Ms. Ortiz. “As a graduate of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership Regional Leadership Academy, I developed a deep appreciation for the vital role Ontario International Airport plays in driving regional growth and connectivity. I look forward to contributing to OIAA’s continued success and innovative vision for the future.”

Ms. Ortiz received a bachelor’s degree in leadership management from the University of La Verne and a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional planning from California State Polytechnic University. She went on to earn her master’s degree in leadership management from the University of La Verne.