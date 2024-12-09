International Aviation Community Unites on Air Travel Accessibility Priorities

Montreal, 6 December 2024 – Aviation stakeholders and disability advocates established key priorities for improving global air travel accessibility at a landmark joint symposium held by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Airports Council International (ACI), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The two-day event, which drew 237 participants from governments, industry, and civil society organizations, provided critical input for ICAO's upcoming comprehensive strategy and work program on aviation accessibility.

ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano set the scene for constructive discussions in his opening remarks, noting that "the diversity of voices gathered here today – from decision-makers and technical experts to advocacy groups and international organizations - creates opportunities for meaningful change. Your collective expertise will help us to identify barriers and build effective solutions." The event concluded on Tuesday, on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, at ICAO Headquarters in Montréal. "The insights garnered from this symposium will prove invaluable in ensuring our work addresses all needs and exceeds expectations," said Juan Carlos Salazar, ICAO's Secretary General. "The authentic voices of persons with disabilities have enriched our understanding and strengthened our resolve to effect meaningful change." "While current regulations address accessibility within individual jurisdictions, achieving significant progress requires a cohesive framework on an international scale. In this regard, ACI acknowledges ICAO’s pivotal role in uniting stakeholders to develop such frameworks. The discussions that took place at the symposium will help pave the way to building a more inclusive and accessible air transport system," said Justin Erbacci, ACI World's Director General. "Our collective commitment to accessibility has never been stronger." “Airlines, airports, and regulators all want to provide safe, reliable, and dignified travel to every passenger. But it is no secret that accessibility poses challenges for a significant number of our passengers who have disabilities. The symposium cemented consensus to build a global accessibility strategy for states to consider at next year’s ICAO Assembly. Linking disparate approaches into a practical global outcome that will deliver for travelers without disappointment is the goal. That States have included this among ICAO’s priorities is already a good start,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. The symposium's timing and scope reflect growing urgency in addressing aviation accessibility. According to the World Health Organization, over 1.3 billion individuals – approximately 16 percent of the global population – live with some form of disability, a percentage expected to increase as the world's population ages. The symposium delivered substantial input for ICAO's development of a comprehensive accessibility strategy and work programme. Personal experiences shared by passengers with disabilities provided crucial insights for policy development. Delegates at the 42nd ICAO Assembly in 2025 will be informed of the outcomes of the symposium, which will help guide the development of harmonized global frameworks for accessible air transport.