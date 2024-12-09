Avelo Airlines Announces 5 New Routes from Connecticut

Avelo Airlines announced plans for continued growth in Connecticut with the addition of five new nonstop routes from the state — four new nonstop routes from Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and a third international destination from Hartford’s Bradley International Airport (BDL).

Starting in February, Avelo will add nonstop service from HVN to Jacksonville, Florida (JAX), Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (DFW), Detroit, Michigan (DTW), and Portland, Maine (PWM). Avelo also announced that beginning in February Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) will become the airline’s third international destination from BDL. Avelo currently serves Cancun, Mexico (CUN) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) from BDL.

With the addition of these five new destinations Avelo will now operate 39 routes from Connecticut — 31 routes from HVN and 8 routes from BDL. Avelo will operate these routes utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Low introductory one-way fares starting at $39* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “We love Connecticut and are excited to continue expanding our presence here with these five new exclusive destinations. With 39 route choices, Avelo offers Connecticut travelers more choice, affordability and convenience than any other airline operating in the state. And when you couple that with our industry-leading reliability, it doesn’t surprise us that nearly 3 million Customers have entrusted Avelo with their air travel since we took flight here three years ago. Avelo’s purpose is to Inspire Travel, and we are very optimistic about the opportunities ahead of us to make air travel easier, more affordable and more dependable for people across Connecticut.”

Four New Nonstop Destinations from HVN:

Jacksonville, Fla. via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Begins February 14, 2025, with twice weekly service on Fridays and Mondays

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Begins March 7, 2025, with twice weekly service on Fridays and Mondays

Detroit Metro Airport (DTW)

Seasonal service begins April 4, 2025, with twice weekly service on Fridays and Mondays

Maine’s Portland International Jetport (PWM)

Seasonal service begins May 22, 2025, with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

New International Destination from BDL:

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ)

Seasonal service begins February 21, 2025, with twice weekly service on Fridays and Mondays

