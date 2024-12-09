Highly Anticipated Red Deer Regional Airshow Returns in 2026

The Red Deer Regional Airshow, a long beloved spectacle in Central Alberta, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated return in 2026. Recognized as one of the region's premier aviation events, the airshow will once again captivate audiences with an unforgettable blend of aerial acrobatics, family-friendly activities, and community spirit.

The 2023 Red Deer Regional Airshow welcomed over 25,000 excited guests. The unforgettable event left spectators in awe of the thrilling performances and breathtaking displays. Highlights included the renowned Canadian Forces Snowbirds, Canadian Armed Forces Skyhawks, a CF-18 Hornet Tactical Demonstration, vintage warbirds like the P-40 Kittyhawk, F4U Corsair and P-51 Mustangs and even a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter all the way from CFB Esquimalt. Perhaps most special of all was the rare Heritage Flight display featuring one of the historic yellow RCAF Harvards that served CFB Penhold for decades, alongside a modern RCAF Harvard II trainer. This and so much more all contributed to an inspiring and electric atmosphere.

The excitement didn’t end in the air. In addition to the thrilling aerial performances, the event featured a variety of engaging on-ground activities, including S.T.E.M. workshops, food trucks, static displays, and opportunities to connect with aviation industry professionals and organizations. Look forward to more of these engaging opportunities at the Airshow in 2026!



"The return of the Red Deer Regional Airshow is a proud moment for our airport and our community” says Nancy Paish, CEO of Red Deer Regional Airport. “This event embodies the excitement and innovation that aviation brings to our region. With our new infrastructure in place, we’re thrilled to welcome back visitors and aviation enthusiasts to the Red Deer Regional Airport to celebrate and experience the changes we’ve made and the improvements we’re still making with out ongoing development and expansion”

Since the last airshow in 2023, the Red Deer Regional Airport has undergone a remarkable $34 million expansion, resulting in an expanded terminal, new taxiway, upgraded airside infrastructure and a new road opening up 800,000 sq/m for future land development. This investment has enhanced the airport’s infrastructure, allowing it to accommodate larger aircraft, passenger capacity, and support the region's growing role in Canada’s aviation industry.

Planning for the 2026 airshow is already underway, if you would like to partner with us and sponsor this event, please contact us at [email protected]. More information including the lineup, ticketing, and schedules, will be announced in early 2026. To stay up to date on exciting announcements sign up on the ‘Connect with Us’ section at reddeerregionalairshow.com.