Port of Huntsville Receives $650K SEEDS Grant

The Port of Huntsville is the recipient of an Alabama economic development grant designed to boost site development for big industrial projects located in the state. The SEEDS, or Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy, Act will provide North Alabama’s inland port with funds to grade greenfield land and hook up to city utilities.

“We appreciate the investment that the State of Alabama is making in North Alabama at the Port of Huntsville,” said Butch Roberts, CEO, Huntsville International Airport. “This grant will help create critical infrastructure to support the growing aviation and industrial needs at the Port of Huntsville.”

The Port of Huntsville will use the SEEDS grant to improve a 75-acre site on the northwest corner of the airport property along County Line Road. Leadership hopes that the improved site will attract maintenance, repair and overhaul aviation companies that will benefit from locating at Huntsville international Airport.

“This investment demonstrates Alabama’s commitment to ensuring every community has the tools needed to compete in today’s global economy,” said Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “The SEEDS program is helping Huntsville and other Alabama communities create the infrastructure and opportunities needed to attract transformative projects.”

SEEDS is a matching grant program and is governed by the State Industrial Development Authority. Since the program’s inception, SEEDS grants have the potential to infuse up to $60 million into industrial development projects within the state.