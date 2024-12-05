LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B Introduces 'Terminal Bee,' a Groundbreaking Friendly Ambassador for Holiday Travelers

LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the private manager and developer of the brand new LaGuardia Terminal B, announced the debut of Terminal Bee, a custom developed character that will serve as the terminal’s friendly ambassador, providing tips for travelers to navigate the terminal and bringing levity to the overall guest experience.

With the holiday travel season fast approaching, Terminal Bee will be buzzing around helping to provide passengers with a world-class travel experience from curb to gate. Guests will find Terminal Bee on signage throughout the terminal, on the terminal website (laguardiaB.com), social media, cocktail napkins at terminal bars, and more. In addition to sharing holiday greetings and terminal tips, Terminal Bee will highlight shopping and dining options.

“At LaGuardia Airport Terminal B, our chief objective is delivering an exceptional guest experience each and every day. To that end, we are excited to introduce Terminal Bee to travelers and our terminal community” said Suzette Noble, Chief Executive Officer, LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “In Terminal Bee, passengers will find a witty, charming and optimistic ambassador offering helpful travel hacks and reminding you to “Take it Beezy,” his catchphrase that aptly reflects the stress-free travel journey customers have come to expect when flying in and out of Terminal B.

LGP partnered with their advertising and design agency Girardville Miners Cooperative, who conceived the character and who engaged with acclaimed character developer Pat Giles of Danger Pigeon Studios to develop the Terminal Bee character.

“This has been an amazing opportunity to bring the Terminal B brand to life,” said Brian Flatow, President, of Miners’ Cooperative, “through a character that’s at once a fellow traveler, terminal ambassador, and friendly face that can take the stress out of any situation with a helpful hint, a point in the right direction, and some timely words of wisdom.” Pat Giles, Chief Creative Officer of Danger Pigeon, added, “Creating a relevant, strategically grounded brand avatar that resonates with an audience is not easy. We worked closely with the LGP and Miners’ Cooperative team, through their process, to build this character from the inside out. We know him well now, so it is going to be cool slowly revealing him to the public more and more.”

In 2022, LGP completed the new Terminal B, one of the largest public-private partnerships in US aviation history, a multi-billion dollar redevelopment that included a new 35-gate terminal, a parking garage, dual pedestrian sky bridges, and double the number of shops, restaurants and amenities. In 2023, the terminal was named world’s best new airport terminal and awarded a perfect five-star rating from Skytrax, becoming the first airport terminal in North America with the distinction.

Beyond this holiday season, Terminal Bee will continue to make his home in the magical universe of Terminal B with seasonal wardrobe updates and messaging throughout the year.