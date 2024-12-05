Avelo Airlines Expands its Commitment to North Carolina with Two New Bases in Charlotte and Wilmington and First Two International Routes at RDU

Avelo Airlines announced it is expanding the airline’s commitment to North Carolina with the addition of two new bases of operation at Charlotte’s Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Wilmington International Airport (ILM).

Avelo also announced it will start five new routes from ILM and USA, and its first two international routes at the Research Triangle’s Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). With the addition of these seven new routes, Avelo will now serve 27 nonstop routes from North Carolina.

Avelo also announced three new routes connecting Nashville, Tennessee to Rochester, New York and the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley; as well as connecting Boston / Manchester, N.H. to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The 10 new routes will begin in 2025 and will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Affordable, one-way fares start at $44*. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

The announcements were made this morning with festive celebrations in Charlotte, Raleigh / Durham and Wilmington attended by Avelo leaders, airport administrators, community leaders and media.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Our North Carolina Customers tell us they’ve loved flying Avelo since we took flight in North Carolina two years ago. Our 27 nonstop destinations are just the beginning. Establishing bases in Charlotte and Wilmington, as well as our international expansion at our RDU base, enables us to bring even more affordable, convenient and industry-leading reliability to more destinations. This means even more choice for travelers from across North Carolina while making it even easier for more people to visit the state from elsewhere across the East Coast and abroad. We appreciate the warm reception Avelo has received and are grateful to our Customers who have entrusted Avelo with their air travel in North Carolina