Porter Takes Off to Florida with First Flights from Halifax

Porter Airlines inaugurated two new, nonstop routes between Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) and Florida, marking the first time the carrier has operated U.S. flights from the Nova Scotia capital.

Three-times weekly service to Tampa International Airport (TPA) takes off today, December 5, while daily service to Orlando International Airport (MCO) starts tomorrow, December 6. The carrier will have more service to Florida from Halifax than any airline over the winter season.

Both flights are operated by the Embraer E195-E2, which Porter brought to Halifax for the first time in 2023. The 132-seat aircraft is configured 2-by-2, which means no middle seats for any passenger.

Passengers who fly with Porter enjoy a level of genuine, onboard hospitality for economy travellers that is unmatched in the skies of North America. Everyone onboard can enjoy free premium snacks, complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, and free, fast WiFi.

PorterReserve fares provide an all-inclusive economy experience, with fresh, healthy meals, premium cocktails, dedicated airport check-in, ticketing flexibility, early boarding, and more legroom.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Days of operation Tampa - Halifax Halifax - Tampa 11:10 a.m. 4:35 p.m. 3:40 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Halifax - Orlando Orlando - Halifax 11:20 a.m. 3:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 7:55 p.m. Daily

All times are local.

Porter flies to six destinations in the Sunshine State, with options available across its Eastern Canada network to travel to destinations including Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando Tampa, and West Palm Beach. Detailed flight schedules can be found at www.flyporter.com.

Quotes

“We’re starting our service from Halifax to Florida in a big way, with more flights than any other airline. The ability to enjoy our distinct service on these routes for the first time will be welcomed by Nova Scotians. Halifax continues to grow for Porter overall, with up to 15 daily departures flying to as many as eight nonstop destinations. ”





Edmond Eldebs, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines



“We are thrilled to welcome Porter Airlines’ new non-stop services connecting Halifax with Orlando and Tampa, Florida. These exciting additions strengthen Halifax Stanfield’s position as

a key Canadian gateway for leisure and business travel, offering our community and visitors a

seamless, convenient connection to the Sunshine State. We deeply appreciate Porter Airlines’ commitment to expanding their presence in our region, and we look forward to the growth

opportunities these new routes will bring.”





Marie Manning, vice president and chief commercial officer, Halifax Stanfield International

Airport



“Since launching service at Tampa International Airport a year ago, Porter’s growth in this market has truly been impressive. With Porter launching its inaugural flights from TPA to Halifax this week, both leisure and business travelers from across Tampa Bay now have easier access to Nova Scotia. We look forward to cheering Porter on with its continued expansion at TPA.”





Joe Lopano, chief executive officer, Tampa International Airport



“We are excited to welcome Porter’s daily service between MCO and Nova Scotia’s capital city, Halifax, adding to Porter’s existing services between Orlando, Ottawa and Toronto. Porter’s growth in Orlando illustrates MCO’s mission to connect Florida and the world through world-class experiences.”