Neepaporn Boungjaktha Named Port of Seattle’s Managing Director, Economic Development

The Port of Seattle announced that it has selected Neepaporn “A” Boungjaktha as the new managing director to lead its Economic Development Division. Boungjaktha will lead the division’s work expanding economic opportunity through economic development, real estate development, tourism, and local, regional, and international partnerships.



“After a competitive national search, we are pleased to welcome A to the Port, and we look forward to her leadership and strong regional knowledge as the Port pursues its vision for a port for the future through its economic development portfolio,” said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck. “In this role, A will be focused on setting a vision for the Port’s economic development future including developing and expanding its real estate portfolio, expanding economic opportunity with a focus on equity and sustainability, and working with our partners at the Northwest Seaport Alliance.”



“I’ve always aspired to work for a port authority, and I appreciate this opportunity to join the Port of Seattle as it strives to be a local and global leader in economic opportunity through its gateways and its focus on sustainability and equity,” said Boungjaktha. “As the Port of Seattle looks to build a port for the future, a clear vision of how economic development through real estate, economic opportunities for businesses of all kinds, and support of regional travel and tourism is essential. I look forward to bringing my experience working at both county and regional economic development and trade organizations to the Port to bring that vision to fruition.”



Prior to joining the Port, Boungjaktha served as an Executive Director for the Snohomish County Executive Office. She previously worked as the Managing Director, Global Trade and Investment at Greater Seattle Partners, and the Vice President, Global Engagement and other roles at the Seattle Metro Chamber of Commerce. Boungjaktha holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from the University of Washington.



The national search for the position was led on behalf of the Port of Seattle by Jorgenson Pace, a leading executive search firm for economic and community development roles.