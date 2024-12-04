Celebrating 10 Years of Global Connectivity Between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Volaris

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) and Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) celebrated a significant milestone: 10 years of nonstop service connecting Reno-Tahoe to and from Guadalajara through Volaris. Celebrations were held at both Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) to honor a decade of partnership, cultural connection, and economic impact. The events brought together community leaders, partners, and travelers for a festive celebration.

The first event, hosted by the RSCVA at Guadalajara International Airport, featured a vibrant celebration with colorful decorations and giveaways.

“This route is more than just a flight; it’s a gateway for visitors from Mexico to experience all that Reno-Tahoe has to offer, from our beautiful outdoors to our unique cultural events,” said Mike Larragueta, president and CEO of the RSCVA. “It also gives our community direct access to the incredible heritage and opportunities in Guadalajara. This connection has been and will continue to be invaluable for our region.”

The departure flight from RNO to Guadalajara was kicked off with live mariachi music and other festivities to celebrate the connection of Reno-Tahoe to the heart of Mexico. The event also included remarks from key speakers, including Daren Griffin, President and CEO of Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, and Carlos Molina Macias, Sales Manager, Market Distribution and Development at Volaris.

"For a decade, this route has done more than link two cities—it has solidified Reno-Tahoe’s place as a global gateway, driving tourism, business, and economic growth,” said Daren Griffin. “As we look ahead, we’re committed to building on this success, exploring new international opportunities, and enhancing the passenger experience. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved with Volaris and we are excited to continue growing together into the next decade."

As the Reno-Tahoe community looks forward, this milestone highlights the potential for continued growth and collaboration between the RTAA and airline partners. The RTAA is continually exploring opportunities to expand international offerings and further strengthen Reno-Tahoe’s role as a global connector.