TAP Air Portugal Announces New Routes from Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco

TAP Air Portugal has announced today a major expansion from the US with three new seasonal routes to Portugal: from Boston to Porto, Los Angeles to Lisbon and San Francisco to Terceira in the Azores.

TAP is the only carrier to offer these routes nonstop:

· Boston-Porto will begin on May 14, 2025 and operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays through October 25. The route will be operated with Airbus A321-LR aircraft. Fares will start at $529 roundtrip, if purchased by December 17.

· Los Angeles-Lisbon will begin on May 16, 2025 and operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays through May 25 before adding a fourth weekly frequency on Saturdays, through October 25. The route will be operated with Airbus A330-900 neo aircraft. Fares will start at $679 roundtrip to Portugal, or from $599 to Europe, if purchased by December 17.

· San Francisco-Terceira will begin on June 3 and operate weekly on Tuesdays through August 26, 2025, with Airbus A330-900 neo aircraft.

TAP, which celebrates its 80th anniversary of service in 2025, first started service between the USA and Portugal in 1969. Currently, TAP flies from seven US gateways at New York, Newark, Boston, Miami, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Chicago.

TAP introduced service from Chicago O’Hare, San Francisco International and Washington Dulles give years ago as part of its major expansion in the Americas.

This summer, TAP will offer more than 100 weekly flights from 11 gateways in North America, including Toronto and Montreal, Canada, and Cancun, Mexico.

“We’re tremendously excited to announce new service from Logan to Porto, LAX to Lisbon and SFO to the Azores” said Carlos Antunes, TAP’s Director for the Americas. “Los Angeles will become TAP’s eighth US gateway. And, of course, all three new routes include our popular Portugal Stopover program where you can enjoy up to 10 days in Portugal enroute to any of our destinations in Europe, or on the way home, for no additional airfare.”